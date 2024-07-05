Acting Manager Technical Analysis and Supplier Warranty Recovery Sweden
The Technical Analysis and Supplier Warranty Recovery (TA&SWR) team, part of Volvo Group Trucks Technology, is looking for an acting manager of the team in Sweden, for a period of 6 months.
TA&SWR is a global team who drives Supplier Warranty recovery and contributes to warranty spend reduction for our suppliers, hereby directly contributing to Group Trucks Brands and Business Areas profitability. The core activities entail confirming technical responsibility and liability in component failure modes, and negotiating recovery with suppliers within our contractual frameworks, in collaboration with Purchasing, Engineering, internal and external legal counsel, third part technical experts and truck brands aftermarket organization. As such, TA&SWR is managing Warranty Material Analysis cross-functionally with stakeholders and is also responsible to act upon the supplier contractual obligation and strengthening AB Volvo legal position for what pertains to warranty. Through the recovery process, TA&SWR creates incentives to improve product quality.
TA&SWR is one team of skilled professional operating in the sites of Gothenburg (Sweden), Lyon (France), Greensboro and Hagerstown (U.S.A.), and Curitiba (Brazil), owning their business and accountable for supplier warranty portfolio management.
TA&SWR operates in a matrix, with regional governance towards Trucks brands, supported by global governance for top platform warranty cases.
Main responsibilities
Secure teams deliver Supplier Warranty Recovery in cross-functional and collaborative work with Purchasing and Engineering, building strong relationships
Drive teams to act upon the supplier contractual obligation towards AB Volvo and constantly strive to strengthen the Group legal position
Drive teams' competence development, strategic continuous improvement activities and standardization of warranty/quality best practices.
Represents warranty as required within the Group or with external stakeholders
Essential skills and needed experience
Master of Science or Master of Business Administration
At least 5 years line management experience.
Demonstrating a high level of competence in the following leadership competencies: customer focus, decision quality, build effective teams, action-oriented and drives engagement.
Interest in Technology and high technical understanding
Go to Gemba approach.
Understand company's financials.
Business mindset, comfortable with negotiation
Acts with high integrity
Able to demonstrate successful international business experience within a global network
Continuous improvement mindset
