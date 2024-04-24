Acting Director Customer Success
2024-04-24
Kognic is on a mission to make everything that moves autonomous. We help AI product teams better understand their data by providing the best dataset management platform for sensor-fusion datasets. We are an ambitious team, building a global company together. We are now looking for an inspiring leader who can lead our Customer Success team for a 12-month period, do you want to join us?
The Role
As Acting Director of Customer Success your primary job is to coach and develop the team. This includes resource planning for project deliveries, recruitment, performance reviews and personal development plans, analysis of competence gaps, and other actions to create a high-performing team as well as maintaining a healthy working condition. Part of this is also to set the objectives for the functional teams within the ownership areas and support the teams to deliver against these objectives. Together with the team you will be the customer expert to ensure that we reach KPIs and ensure client satisfaction, as well as drive customer-focused topics in the management team to pivot the organization to be more customer-centric.
You will form the service strategy with other service directors and VP of Professional Services, as a part of the Professional Services management team, to lead the Professional Services organization to continuous success. The service organization delivers against the Professional Service profitability targets and you as The acting Director of Customer Success will be responsible for your team's part and contribution to the profitability targets. As an acting Director of Customer Success, you are in charge of the Customer Success department's resources, targets, operations, and outcomes. In specific, you will ensure together with the team that Technical Support continues to be adopted among customers as well as ensure upsell capabilities among customers by collaboration with Sales. Part of this is also to manage the growth strategy to ensure support based on customer requirements when we win new markets.
Our Customer Success department consists of three functions: Solution Engineering, Education, and Technical Support. It is designed to enable and improve our customer experience when using Kognic Software and Services. The entire team consists of 7 individuals and the team is on the growth path along our business expansion. As an Acting Director of Customer Success, you will be very close to the team operation. As we are in the starting phase of deploying the Education function, it will require more effort from you to lead this function through iterations to ensure our customers grow with our products, services, and expertise compared with other stable functions within the department.
We are looking for you!
We value the right mindset and passion above all. To thrive in this role we believe that you possess exceptional communication skills and the ability to foster positive relations with internal stakeholders, industry, prospects, and customers. Your accountability and personal organization are essential. You have experience in managing a diverse group, the ability to cultivate an open, supportive, and learning team culture, and guiding the direction. You also have experience analyzing and optimizing existing processes and creating new ones if needed.
We believe that you have most of these skills:
Higher educational degree (B.Sc or M.Sc) within Business Administration, Accounting/Economy, Enterprise Resource Planning, Technology or equivalent
At least 5+ years experience in Customer Service or Customer Success positions, and previous experience in project management are meritorious
Solid understanding of SaaS-products and enterprise solution selling with large customer accounts
Proven leadership qualities of maintaining a strong team with the ability to establish milestones and keep team members on task
Experience working with brand image, and promoting value through customer experience
Exceptional ability to communicate and foster positive business relationships
Technical skills required, as they relate to the use of the product and service to be solid
Experience in a leadership role & proven leadership qualities of maintaining a self-empowered team
Location?
The team is located in Gothenburg, where you as the Director should be able to be as often as needed.
