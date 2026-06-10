Accounts Receivable Specialist
GlobalConnect AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos GlobalConnect AB i Stockholm
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
AR Specialist – Group Accounts Receivable
Would you like to play an important role in strengthening customer relationships, improving cash flow, and creating a smooth customer experience? In this role, you'll combine finance, customer dialogue, and business insight to help ensure that payments, processes, and partnerships work better every day.
About the role
You'll join Group Accounts Receivable in a Nordic setup where collaboration across teams and countries is part of everyday work.
As an AR Specialist, you'll be a central point of contact between our customers and the business. While ensuring accurate cash application and reconciliations, you'll also work proactively with customer queries, payment behaviors, and dispute handling. This is a role where attention to detail goes hand in hand with communication and business understanding.
Your day may start by allocating incoming payments and investigating discrepancies before moving into discussions with customers and internal stakeholders to resolve questions, clarify outstanding balances, or support dispute resolution. Along the way, you'll work closely with Billing, Sales, Customer Service, and Finance to help create a consistent customer experience while contributing to healthy cash flow and working capital.
You'll be part of a team that values collaboration, continuous improvement, and finding smarter ways of working. Through your daily work, you'll help improve payment patterns, reduce overdue balances, and ensure reliable financial data that supports business decisions.
What you'll focus on
Managing cash application and allocation of incoming payments
Handling customer queries, payment discrepancies, and dispute follow-up
Supporting reconciliations and month-end closing activities
Preparing and maintaining AR reporting and data quality
Collaborating across Finance, Billing, Sales, and Customer Service to improve customer experience and cash flow
The team and why GlobalConnect
At GlobalConnect, you'll become part of a Nordic organization that provides critical digital infrastructure and connectivity across the region. Behind every connection is a business function helping customers, colleagues, and communities stay connected.
You'll join a collaborative Accounts Receivable team within our Shared Service Center, where operational quality and customer value go hand in hand. Here, you'll work across functions and countries, gaining broad exposure to the business while helping improve processes, customer relationships, and financial performance.
This is an opportunity to build experience in a business-facing finance role where your work has a visible impact on both customers and the organization.
To thrive in this role, we think you need
Experience within Accounts Receivable, Order-to-Cash, Finance, or Business Support
Understanding of cash application, reconciliations, and AR processes
Excel skills; experience with ERP systems
Experience in multinational or Shared Service Center environments
Experience handling customer queries and supporting dispute resolution
Fluency in Swedish and English
Why join us?
You'll be part of a Nordic organization within critical digital infrastructure, where finance plays a key role in enabling growth.
Here, you'll directly manage cash flow, working capital, and business performance - while helping build a more data-driven, standardized, and scalable AR function
No cover letter needed – just send your CV or LinkedIn profile.
Apply today and be part of our transformation journey!
GlobalConnect is one of the leading connectivity providers in Northern Europe. We're 2000 passionate and talented individuals who want to make a difference, turning our customers' visions into reality through connectivity. Our goal is to create the best possible conditions for engaged employees, a place where you can develop and grow, and create unforgettable memories and enjoyable experiences.
We have helped develop and digitize societies across the Nordics for more than two decades. Our purpose is what drives us to continue - turning visions into reality by empowering society with connectivity. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: magwed@globalconnect.dk Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare GlobalConnect AB
(org.nr 556597-6122)
999 99 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
GlobalConnect Jobbnummer
9956577