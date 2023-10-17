Accounts payable specialist for a client in Stockholm
2023-10-17
We are currently seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented individual to join our team as an Accounts Payable Specialist.
As an AP Specialist, you will be responsible for processing, verifying, and coding invoices, as well as keeping records of and monitoring expenses. This is a fantastic opportunity for someone with a strong background in accounting and a passion for accuracy and efficiency.
Start date: As soon as possible
End Date: 2024-09-27
Deadline: As soon as possible
Location: Stockholm, hybrid
CV:s in English
Contact person: +46 795855599
