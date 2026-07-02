Accounts Payable and Financial Controller | Stockholm
Ernst & Young Aktiebolag / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ernst & Young Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Linköping
, Karlstad
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The opportunity
This is a great opportunity to step into a broad finance role, combining end-to-end ownership of Accounts Payable work with exposure to financial control, reporting, and process improvement. You'll play a key role in both day-to-day operations and the continuous of our finance processes and ways of working. You'll collaborate across the business and build a strong foundation to grow within EYs Nordic finance operations over time. The role can be based in Stockholm or Oslo.
Your key responsibilities
In this role, you will be a key person in ensuring the accuracy, efficiency, and integrity of our day-to-day finance operations from Account Payable perspective, while supporting broader financial control and reporting activities. Working in a digital-first finance environment, you are also expected to actively drive improvements in processes and ways of working.
You will also collaborate closely with colleagues across our Nordic Finance operations and the wider business, contributing to a high-performing, team-oriented environment.
Oversee and manage the full Accounts Payable process, including vendor management, invoice processing and payments
Ensure smooth upstream processes, including purchase order flows and dependencies across the business
Maintain strong internal controls and ensure compliance with accounting standards and firm policies
Support month-end close activities through reconciliations, accruals, and data validation
Support budgeting and forecasting processes
Contribute to financial reporting and provide insights on cost development and variances
Identify, drive and implement finance process improvements including automation and digital initiatives
Collaborate with stakeholders, both internal and external, to resolve issues and improve end-to-end processes
Support audits through well-structured, high-quality documentation
Skills and attributes for success
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a high level of attention to detail and commitment to accuracy in financial processing
Solid understanding of accounting principles and financial controls
Ability to manage multiple tasks and prioritize effectively in a fast-paced environment
Strong interpersonal and communication skills to engage with stakeholders across different
levels
Interest in technology, automation, and data-driven ways of working
Team-oriented with a collaborative and solution-focused mindset
Qualifications
A bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field
Relevant experience in accounts payable or finance operations
Familiarity with ERP systems (e.g. SAP) and Microsoft Office applications
Fluent in English and a Nordic language (Swedish or Norwegian), both written and spoken
Meritorious
Experience in shared services or professional services environments such as ours
Experience with building and managing PowerApps
Project management experience
As a person you are
A motivated and detail-oriented individual, but still within the holistic perspective who takes ownership of your work and deliverables with high quality. You are curious and interested in how technology can be used to work smarter and create value, both for yourself and for others. You bring an open mindset with the ability to collaborate across cultures and teams.
What we offer you
At EY, we'll develop you with future-focused skills and equip you with world-class experiences. We'll empower you in a flexible environment, and fuel you and your extraordinary talents in a diverse and inclusive culture of globally connected teams. Learn more.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
Please submit your application no later than 15th of August. We will start communications, and the interviewing process will start after the summer holidays. If you have questions about the role, please contact Sandra Hyltsten at Sandra.hyltsten@se.ey.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Simon Aspler at simon.aspler@se.ey.com
.
Please note that a background check will be conducted as part of the recruitment process.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ernst & Young Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556053-5873)
Hamngatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ernst & Young AB Jobbnummer
9990346