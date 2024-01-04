Accounts Payable - Paternity
The Role
K2 Corporate Mobility AB has an opening in our finance team working with the accounts payable team (AP) Our finance team is part of our global finance department and as the newest addition you will primarily work with day to day processing of supplier invoices, reconciling supplier statements, preparing weekly/monthly payment runs, and some ad hoc projects. In addition, you will have the opportunity to be involved in financial year closing activities.
Hours of work
Flexible during office hours, Monday to Friday 8.30am - 5.30pm. Hybrid working applies after successful completion of training.
Main Duties and Responsibilities
Support the processing of supplier invoices within the new AP portal (reviewing costs, payment terms and tax implications)
Prepare weekly/monthly payment runs
Update the AP ledger with all supplier payments and issue remittances
Research and resolve invoice discrepancies and issues
Supplier communication and engagement
AP ledger review of payment allocations and unpaid invoices
Assist with bank reconciliations
Assist with processing monthly expenses
Support UK on key partners where capacity allows
End of Month: Assist in closing AP ledger
End of Year: Consolidations and reports
Perform other duties as assigned.
Experience: Skills /Abilities & Knowledge
Education/Background in finance
Fluent in English
Experienced in Microsoft Excel and MS Office
Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
Organizing and prioritizing daily/weekly tasks
Attention to detail and accuracy
Ability to meet deadlines
Adaptable to change and works well under pressure
Team player
Customer service skills
'Can do' attitude and ability to learn quickly
Demonstrate company acumen
Champion the K2 brand and assist with upholding the brand guidelines throughout the business
Accountability: for GDPR & ISO
As part of the role, the job holder will be responsible for the processing of information, which may be special category data by nature. The job holder is obliged to follow the company Data Protection, Information Security Polices.
