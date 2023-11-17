Accounts Coordinator
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Job Description
EU1/SCC-SN, as a department within the Automotive Original Equipment Division at Bosch, is responsible for the Supply Chain and Accounts Receivables Coordination for all deliveries to the Bosch Sweden automotive customers. The Supply Chain Coordination Team are responsible for supporting the supply chain processes between the worldwide Bosch production sites and our customers within the Swedish automotive industry.
The Accounts Coordination Team work in cooperation with the Bosch sales divisions, as well as the Central Accounting Function in order to ensure a smooth process from invoicing to payment for all deliveries to our Scandinavian customers worldwide.
o Take responsibility for debt management for allocated customers including:
Analysis of debt
Investigation/clarification of overdue debt items internally with colleagues and externally with customers
Instigation and tracking of debt clearance
Compilation of all required data and approvals for credit note processing.
Creation of manual credit and debit notes ensuring transparency of process at all times.
o Take responsibility for entry and maintenance of all customer master data (CMD) within the Bosch central SAP system, for allocated SN customers.
Liaise with colleagues and SAP key user to ensure suitability and transparency of relationship between CMD set up and processing of customer orders, deliveries and invoicing.
o Take responsibility for price entry
Ensure timely entry of all prices as agreed between sales colleagues and customers. Highlight discrepancies.
Analyze and process any retrospective price agreements in coordination with sales teams, customer, Bosch sales divisions and central accounting department.
o Support various reporting tasks and detective controls as assigned
Qualifications
Experience in commercial sales coordination and sales controlling in the automotive industry (an advantage)
Understanding of Accounts Receivables Function
Good analytical skills and an eye for detail with an affinity for problem solving
Previous work experience in an Accounts Receivables Function (an advantage)
Previous work experience within Bosch or automotive industry (an advantage)
Advanced MS Excel Skills
SAP knowledge (desirable)
Excellent English skills is a prerequisite, Swedish and German is an advantage
We believe you
Have a structured and independent approach to work
Are self-motivated, a strong Team Player with a driven/proactive and communicative attitude
You thrive in a collaborative environment and have great Communication as well as Customer Service Skills
Please submit your application in English with a CV and a letter of motivation.
We plan to finish the process as soon as possible so don't hesitate, apply today!
Additional Information
We give you space to develop and excel your career in a position that will be both administrative and influencing. You will have a variety of development opportunities, both your own development, but also improving the status of the position. We offer you flexible worktime and workplace options, great benefits, employee discounts, collective bargaining agreement, room for creativity and a very central location in a brand new office with easy access by public transportation as well as by car.
We take your career seriously and offer the possibility to grow with us in a qualified, proactive and exciting team. Our work environment is harmonic and team oriented, at the same time challenging and interesting.
Diversity is our strength! At Bosch we look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool.
