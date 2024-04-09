Accounting Specialist / Redovisningsspecialist
Job Description
Within the Swedish Common Shared Service Finance, we are looking for a General Accounting Specialist Professional to join our client's team in Västerås, the Finance Front Office for Sweden and Denmark.
In this role, you will drive continuous process improvement in accounting and reporting processes in a global network of Accounting Service Centers to offer cost-efficient and competitive services to the business using the latest tools and technologies. You will also support implementation of strategic plan for the global network of Accounting Centers.
The General Accounting team handles accounting, closing and reporting activities, taxes, and statutory reporting. With their combined experience and expertise, they strive for a spirit of collaboration and trust with other functions and the local business units, who they support and guide in Finance related topics.
As part of their growth strategy, our client is currently engaged in a multi-year project to upgrade the core ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA, standardize the IT application landscape and digitize the business processes to meet the needs of the expanding business. We are looking for you who have a big interest in contributing to this changing environment!
Your main responsibilities:
• Be able to quickly understand large businesses within production and projects.
• Have a great interest and knowledge in implementing new ERP system with high level of complexity and many interfaces.
• Understand and work highly operational with financial activities before and during cutover period, migration and reporting in new ERP system August 2024 and during Hypercare period after that.
• Analyze and understand revenue recognition, project accounting (especially FX effects) according to IFRS vs set up in old and new system and overall processes within Record to Report.
• Provide financial insights to different stakeholders, given the complex businesses there are, in a driving and communicative manner.
Company Description
Our client is developing the world's energy system to become more sustainable and flexible. They help clients in the energy and industrial sectors with innovative solutions and services worldwide.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• You hold a master's degree in finance (Business administration, accounting or similar).
• You have vast of experience in finance in a large multinational company.
• You are fluent in English, both oral and written. Swedish is considered an advantage.
• Meritorious: You have good knowledge of SAP and MS Excel.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
To fit for this role, you should possess a unique balance of hands-on capabilities coupled with a comprehensive perspective of the full picture. Your ability to analyze complex situations and distill them into actionable insights will be crucial in driving our organization forward. Moreover, we value individuals who exhibit a positive and solution-oriented mindset.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start as agreed, and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-10-14 with the possibility of extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client in Västerås. Remote work is possible up to 1-2 days a week. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
