Accounting Specialist
2025-02-23
We are hiring Accounting Specialist!
What You will Do
1. Accounts Payable (AP)
• Manage invoices from EUHQ (payments)
• Manage invoices for operation expenses
• Manage shortages and overages
• Manage matters related to transfer pricing
2. Sales/Accounts Receivable (AR)
• Make a credit control of customers and apply credit limits incl. credit note
• Manage customer returns and issue related credit notes
• Release orders, incoming payments, and reminders
• Manual Invoicing (Debit Notes) incl. posting payment
3. Accounting (SAP)
• Manage SAP issues related to accounting
• Manage tax (VAT,social charges, other taxes etc.)
• Maintain contact with auditors
• Oversee the annual plan and the rolling plan
4. Cost Control
• Conduct cost control and follow-up
• Perform monthly cost follow-ups and generate reports (e.g., for phones, leasing).
• Oversee the annual plan and the rolling plan
5. Compliance
• Compliance with Laws and Regulations
• Update policies based on new rules
• Update tax treatment according to new regulations
All duties maintain interconnectivity, requiring comprehensive understanding and balanced processing of overall workflow. In particular, documentation accuracy, and delivery schedule adherence serve as primary performance indicators.
Key Requirements
• Professional working proficiency in Swedish
• Excellent communication skills in English
• Proficiency in SAP system
• Strong organizational and problem-solving skills
• Detail-oriented approach to documentation
• Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines
• Understanding of international business culture
Areas of Responsibility
• Documentation accuracy
• Financial oversight
• Data management and reporting
• Interdepartmental coordination
Qualifications
[Required]
1 Working and residence permission in Sweden or Swedish citizenship
2 1-2 years working experience with accounting in Sweden
[Preferred ] Start to work from April
Working Conditions
• Employment form: Full time, Permanent
• Probation period: 6 months
• Working hours & time: 8 hours/day, 40 hours/week, 08:00-17:00 (Lunch 12:00-13:00)
• Working type: 100% on site
• Competitive salary, benefit for lunch & health care allowance
• Office location: Kista
Apply
• Application document
1 CV in English - required the period and place of your previous work
2 Personal letter in English - A4 1 page, focusing on job experience & skills
• Submit by email
Address : stockholm@kumhotire.com
Title : [Application] Accounting Specialist - YOUR NAME
• Dead line: March 23, 2025
NOTICE
• Submitted documents will not be returned, and if any of the information is found to be false, the employment may be cancelled.
• Our recruitment of this position is ongoing and this posting will close when recruitment is complete.
• If there is no qualified candidate during recruitment period, the employment may not be made.
• The probation period is 6 months, and if the overall ability to perform is judged to be insufficient, the employment may be cancelled.
WHO WE ARE?
Kumho Tire is a leading global tire company with over 60 years of history and a presence in over 180 countries. Headquartered in South Korea, we are known for producing and distributing tires that deliver superior performance, safety, and durability for passenger cars, trucks, SUVs, buses, and motorsports. Our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to meet the specific needs of our customers, and we are passionate about delivering the best products in the market.
Kumho Tire Sweden (Stockholm Filial) is seeking a results-driven and experienced finance & accounting specialist to enhance our presence in Nordic region. With our strong reputation for innovation and high-quality products, this is your opportunity to influence the future of our company in an exciting and fast-paced work environment.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-23
E-post: kumhotire.stockholm@gmail.com
