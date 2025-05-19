Accounting Specalist to automotive company
2025-05-19
Do you have a genuine passion for accounting and a talent for turning numbers into valuable insights? Do you enjoy working with payroll and pension accounting at a high level of complexity - and making a real impact in a large organization? Then this opportunity could be the perfect fit for you.
About the position
Perido is looking for an Accounting Specialist for our client, a well-known and major international company in the automotive industry. The culture within this company creates an environment of constant improvement: to share knowledge with each other, to give and ask for feedback, and to encourage the employees to take personal responsibility for continuous learning and development. The position is located in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
You will play a key role in ensuring compliance and insightful payroll and pension accounting. Your responsibilities will include:
Ensuring payroll and social expenses including pensions are posted in accordance with IFRS and Swedish GAAP
Performing independent analysis to support internal stakeholders
Leading improvements in accounting processes for increased efficiency
Preparing annual report notes related to pensions and personnel costs
Handling tax return components related to payroll and pensions
Ensuring timely payments of payroll and withholding taxes
Representing the Payroll and Pension team in various forums
Challenging existing routines for smarter ways of working
Sharing knowledge and supporting colleagues to strengthen the team's expertise
Providing support in solving complex accounting challenges
Your characteristics
You are a team player with a strong drive, a proactive mindset, and an eye for both the big picture and the fine details. You thrive in a dynamic environment, are open to change, and enjoy working independently as much as collaboratively. With strong problem-solving skills and a positive attitude, you're able to build strong relationships, contribute to continuous development, and effectively communicate your expertise.
Could this be the opportunity you've been waiting for? We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Academic degree in accounting
At least 4 years of advanced experience in accounting
At least 2 years of experience from a finance department
Solid knowledge of IFRS and Swedish GAAP
Advanced skills in SAP and Excel
Excellent communication skills in both Swedish and English
Meritorious:
Experience working with payroll and pension accounting in a large organization
Participation in business system transformations or accounting model changes
Contract type and hours
Full-time, consulting assignment until 2026-03-31. Start 2025-06-01.
Application
Please apply through our website at perido.se/lediga-jobb/. Simply click the "Apply" button in the job advertisement, fill in your details, and upload your CV. We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. Please note that some details about the assignment and/or client company may have been deliberately disclosed in the advertisement. If your profile matches what the client is looking for and you are contacted by a recruiter, you will receive all the information you need.
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still haven't found the answer you are looking for, you are most welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
and one of our Recruitment Communicators will answer you. Always enter the reference number 35241 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status.
About Perido
Why is our company named Perido? The name comes from the Latin word Peridoneus, which means 'well-matched'. Perido is a consulting and recruitment company specializing in the white-collar sector, dedicated to helping you take the next step in your career. Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. We have grown steadily since our founding in 2003 and now have over 1,500 employees across the country, including around fifty internal staff at our headquarters in Stockholm and Gothenburg. As a Perido consultant, you'll play a key role in our organization, growing alongside us while strengthening our clients' businesses with your skills. Please visit our website www.perido.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-18
