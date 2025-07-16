Accounting Manager Parent Company
2025-07-16
At Sandvik we're now seeking an experienced Accounting Manager to take on a pivotal role within our parent company's financial operations. This is an opportunity to lead with impact, drive transformation, and contribute to the financial integrity of a global industrial leader.
Some words about us and your new team
You'll join a fast-paced and collaborative environment, with a strong focus on continuous improvement. You lead a dedicated team of five direct reports based in Sandviken, while many key stakeholders are located in Stockholm-making this role a vital link between locations.
About your job
This position leads the Parent Company team and supports the General Accounting function, while also being part of the Group Reporting and Consolidation management team. This is a highly visible and hands-on role with significant influence across the organization, where you take the responsibility for Sandvik AB's financial closing process as well as the day-to-day activities.
Key responsibilities include:
Ensuring the accounting and reporting of Sandvik AB is accurate, timely and with high quality, including the consolidation of commissionary entities
Delivering the parent company's contributions to annual and interim reports
Representing Sandvik AB in governance forums and ensuring adherence to internal controls
Leading and executing the forecast process for the parent company and supporting group functions with analysis and instructions
Acting as a subject matter expert in accounting, tax, and compliance for Sandvik AB
Driving process improvements and supporting development initiatives
Managing the accounting of the Group's long-term incentive programs
This position is based in either Stockholm or Sandviken, with a hybrid work arrangement and some travel required. You report to the Vice President of Group Reporting and Consolidation and collaborate closely with stakeholders across the business.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a university degree in Finance and a strong background in accounting, tax, and financial reporting-preferably from large or publicly listed companies. You bring extensive knowledge of IFRS, RFR2, and local GAAP, and are well-versed in Swedish regulatory frameworks. Leadership experience is essential, along with a solid understanding of accounting processes, including reporting in ERP systems, accounts payables and account receivables processes and tax rules.
Success in this role requires a proactive and structured approach. You're a confident leader who builds capable, self-driven teams and fosters a culture of improvement. You communicate effectively across all levels of the organization and are comfortable navigating complex stakeholder environments. A strong drive for change, combined with a collaborative mindset, will serve you well in this position.
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options. Are you intrigued? Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Marta Hafzelius, Vice President Group Reporting and Consolidation, marta.hafzelius@sandvik.com
Please note that response times may be slightly longer during the summer months due to vacation periods. We appreciate your patience and wish you a wonderful summer!
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Kristina Sundell, Unionen, +46 (0)70 211 64 00
Erik Knebel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 340 47 03
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Lisbeth Häggström
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 17, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0081101.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2024, the group had approximately 41,000 employees, sales in more than 150 countries and revenues of about SEK 123 billion.
