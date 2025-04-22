Accounting Manager for PolyPeptide
A-Search AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Malmö
2025-04-22
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A-Search AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Vellinge
, Lund
, Trelleborg
eller i hela Sverige
PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a focused Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world.
Our Mission is to help our customers develop products, secure regulatory approvals, and successfully launch and commercialize their products in the market.
PolyPeptide offers products and services from pre-clinical through to commercial stages, including generics. Its active custom projects pipeline reflects the opportunities from novel drug therapies in development to fight both widespread and rare diseases. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six cGMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide Group AG's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.
Why PolyPeptide?
Our company is expanding on all levels, so if you want to be part of a strong and rapid growth journey in the next few years, where there will be endless opportunities to influence, learn, develop and take new steps in your career, we provide our employees with a dynamic and stimulating workplace with great opportunities to grow. PolyPeptide offers diverse opportunities for both experts and young professionals throughout the world.
We offer the right person excellent opportunities to develop within an international and fast-growing company where you have the opportunity to make an impact. Here you get to work in an exciting and dynamic environment, which creates good conditions for your work to be noticed.
Accounting Manager
We are now looking for an Accounting Manager for our site in Malmö - a site currently undergoing significant expansion and investment, both locally in Sweden but also across the Group.
As Accounting Manager, you will take full responsibility for the accounting processes across several legal entities. The role offers a mix of operational tasks and strategic involvement, where your financial expertise will play a key role in ensuring quality, structure, and compliance in financial reporting. You will collaborate closely with the finance team, auditors, and international stakeholders, while acting as a reliable partner and advisor across the organization
The company is in an exciting transformation phase with ongoing system development, process improvements, and investment initiatives. This gives you the chance to actively contribute to shaping best practices and continuously improving ways of working. You will report to the Head of Finance in Malmö.
Key responsibilities:
Coach and advise the Finance team in accounting related topics
Monthly closing, including compliance and quality assurance for all entities (2 Swedish entities and 1 Danish dormant entity)
Responsible for the BS for all entities including review meetings with Corporate Finance
P&L analysis of Opex related cost
Income tax declaration and annual report for the Swedish entities
Support in VAT related questions
Cost follow-up in collaboration with cost center owners
Support in the preparation of financial presentations
Inventory valuation, analysis, and accounting
Reconciliation and booking of pension liabilities according to IAS19
Preparation of disclosure packs (semi-annual and annual)
Your Profile
Qualifications
University degree in Economics, Finance or Business Administration.
Solid accounting background, with strong knowledge of K3 and IFRS.
Experience from complex group structures
Previous experience in international and/or large-scale organizations.
Involvement in full accounting cycles - monthly, quarterly, and yearly closings, budget processes, and cash flow reporting.
Experience with global collaboration and cross-functional financial communication.
Previous team responsibility is a plus, but not a must - holistic ownership is key.
Skills
Strong communication and interpersonal skills - able to explain financial concepts to non-financial stakeholders.
Collaborative team player with the ability to support and coach others.
Fluent in Swedish and English (spoken and written)
Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment with multiple deadlines.
Used to work in Excel and other digital tools.
High adaptability and proactive in driving change and improvements.
Process-oriented with a strong drive to optimize processes and workflows.
A role model for PolyPeptide's values of innovation, excellence, and trust
Application
If you have any questions regarding the position, feel free to reach out to our recruitment consultant, Ellinor Dam, at A-Talent Search: ellinor.dam@atalent.se
. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A-Search AB
(org.nr 559019-5680) Jobbnummer
9298613