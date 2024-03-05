Accounting Manager
2024-03-05
JOB SUMMARY:
Now we are looking for an Accounting Manager in Kista, Stockholm. The role of the NORDICS Accounting Manager is to ensure accuracy and integrity of US GAAP and statutory financial reporting within the Nordics region, provide expertise in complex accounting matters and decisions, and build strong partnership with Shared Service Centre, local country finance, commercial and other functional organizations to support financial and accounting processes in compliance with US GAAP and statutory requirements and company's policies and procedures.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: - Other duties may be assigned:
You will be responsible for ensuring accuracy and integrity of US GAAP and statutory financial reporting for the countries in scope and provide expertise in complex accounting matters and decisions.
You will be responsible for statutory tax compliance for the countries in scope and completing tax filings.
You will be also responsible for ensuring all external legal and statutory reporting and filing obligations are met on behalf of the Directors. Examples such as Intrastat, VAT, Government mandated statistics, Income tax and other.
You will provide local support to country management.
You will maintain strong relationship with key partners: local business, operations and decision support management. Provide Country sales and service management support as necessary.
You will be responsible for ensuring the completion of all accounting transactions (Accruals, prepaid, Revenue deferments) in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and supports Account Receivable and Accounts Payables when necessary.
You will ensure that the timely completion of all period closing requirements and the consistent application of all accounting & company policies
You will prepare country level balance sheet and cash flow reviews
You will ensure the timely completion of all local statutory reporting, audit, and tax requirements
You will provide JDE expertise; coordination of training to fulfill local needs
You will coordinate of local efforts to achieve Sarbanes-Oxley compliance (SOX), including any required testing, training and process or control improvements required
You will be the contact person for authorities or other external parties, such as auditors, banks, etc.
EDUCATION, EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:
University graduate in finance/accounting
At least 5 years of experience in accounting and finance; Must be familiar with U.S. GAAP
Proven experience in a multinational environment and/or audit.
International experience required; Experience with U.S. company strongly preferred
Full or partial accounting qualification such as ACCA or CIMA is required
Fluent in English and Swedish
Inquisitive nature
Detailed knowledge of local GAAPs for the countries in scope
Strong process and continuous improvement skills
Supportive, positive attitude and approach to work
Able to work independently or as part of a team
Good PC and software skills; Microsoft products a must; JD Edwards or similar ERP system strongly preferred
What we can offer
An exciting opportunity for you and a chance to work in a diverse and experienced team with a great mix of people. Joining Baxter means joining a team that you can truly learn from!
Independent position with an opportunity to build your own strategy and make a real impact.
A chance to further build your professional experience in the area of health care.
Internal training tailored to business needs and career goals.
