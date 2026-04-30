Accounting Manager
Husqvarna AB / Controllerjobb / Jönköping Visa alla controllerjobb i Jönköping
2026-04-30
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Ödeshög
, Värnamo
, Skövde
eller i hela Sverige
We're one of the world's oldest start-ups - and we're just getting started.
At Husqvarna Group, innovation is in our DNA. With over 330 years of heritage and a passion for pioneering technology, we design and deliver world class products and solutions for forest, park, garden and construction care. From robotic lawn mowers to cutting-edge chainsaws and sustainable battery systems, we're shaping the future - and we want you to be part of it.
About the role
We are looking for a driven Accounting Manager to take ownership of legal accounting for Husqvarna AB, its Swedish subsidiaries. You will lead a team of 8 specialists and play a key role in ensuring high-quality reporting while driving improvements and structure within the function. You report to the Finance Director.
Key responsibilities
Lead, coach, and develop the accounting team
Ensure accurate monthly, quarterly, and annual closings
Own statutory reporting, annual reports, and tax filings
Coordinate audits and act as main contact for external auditors
Manage complex accounting matters, including IFRS
Drive process improvements and efficiency
Collaborate with Group Accounting, Tax, Treasury, and other stakeholders
Lead finance-related projects and transformation initiatives
You will join a finance organization undergoing transformation, with recent restructuring and offshoring. This role offers a strong opportunity to create structure, stability, and engagement.
About you
You are a hands-on and confident leader who brings structure and energy to a dynamic environment. You take ownership, challenge the status quo, and combine operational work with a strategic mindset.
Qualifications
5-10 years' experience in accounting, preferably in large/complex organizations
Strong knowledge of Swedish accounting and tax regulations
Inhouse experience required
Proven leadership experience
Solid background in reporting and financial closing
Experience in driving change and improvements
Fluent in Swedish and English
Location
This position will be placed in our office in Huskvarna.
How we work
We believe the best ideas happen when we're connected. We spend most of our time together in the office, creating space for collaboration, creativity, and fast decision-making. This is consistent across all our global offices and helps us maintain a strong culture, support learning and development, and ensure everyone has access to the people and resources they need to thrive.
Your application:
Apply as soon as possible. We review applications on a rolling basis and the position may be filled before the final application date. For questions regarding the role, please contact: Finance Director karin.wir@husqvarnagroup.com
. For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Talent Acquisition Partner Nina Hallin nina.hallin@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Processing of personal data
When you send in your application we will process your personal data. In case we choose to proceed with your application, we will ask you to verify your identity before giving you a job offer. When recruiting for the role of Accounting Manager we also carry out an additional background check in the form of a credit check.
For more information about how we process your personal data, who we may share it with and what rights you have, please see our privacy notice.
Development
At Husqvarna Group, you'll find an international, inclusive, and diverse environment with plenty of opportunities for personal and professional growth. We believe our differences are our strengths, and we live a culture based on three pillars: We're Bold, We're Dedicated, and We Care
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
9885410