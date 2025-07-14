Accounting Manager
Klarna Bank AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Klarna Bank AB i Stockholm
About Us
With over 85 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is on the way to becoming the world's favorite way to shop. To help us get there, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent team-accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We're looking for people ready to achieve the extraordinary and embrace our bold ambitions as we shape the future of payments and fintech. Will you join us?
What You Will Do
Lead the preparation and review of monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements, ensuring accuracy and adherence to deadlines.
Oversee internal and external reporting, including management reports, audit preparation, and regulatory filings.
Ensure integrity of the general ledger, reconciliations, journal entries, and account classifications.
Maintain and improve internal controls, accounting policies, and compliance with GAAP/IFRS and local tax laws.
Serve as the primary contact for external auditors and coordinate audit requests and documentation.
Identify opportunities to streamline accounting processes through automation and best practices.
Partner with FP&A, Legal, Tax, and Operations teams to support business initiatives and financial strategy.
Who You Are
Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field .
5-7+ years of accounting experience.
Strong knowledge of accounting principles (GAAP or IFRS), financial reporting, and internal controls.
Experience with accounting systems (e.g., NetSuite, SAP, QuickBooks, Oracle).
Advanced Excel skills and comfort with data analysis and reporting tools.
Excellent organizational, analytical, and communication skills.
Ability to work under pressure and manage competing priorities.
Closing
To ensure fairness and maintain global market competitiveness, each role in a specific location has a set base salary. During the recruitment process, we will assess your skills and experience to determine which role is the best fit for you.
Additionally, you may qualify for our Contribution-Based Reward (CBR) program, which recognizes and rewards significant contributions to our success. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03
E-post: ta@klarna.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Klarna Bank AB
(org.nr 556737-0431)
Sveavägen 46 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Klarna AB Jobbnummer
9428199