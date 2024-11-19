Accounting Manager - Shared Service Finance (SCE) to Nobina!
Are you a finance professional with a passion for leadership and excellence in accounting? Nobina is seeking an experienced Accounting Manager to lead our accounting team within the Shared Service Finance (SCE) based at the Nobina head office in Stockholm.
Key Responsibilities:
As the Accounting Manager within Shared Service Finance, you will lead and manage the accounting team responsible for overseeing operations across Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, and various Fleet companies within Nobina Europe and the Nobina Group.
Your primary responsibility will be to ensure the accuracy and timeliness of financial reporting, observing Nobina Group's guidelines. You will also play a crucial role in challenging revenue and cost recognition processes to maintain high standards of financial integrity.
In this role, you will be expected to drive continuous improvement and enhance the efficiency of accounting processes. A significant part of your responsibilities will include ensuring date integrity, compliance, balance sheet integrity and accurate legal reporting. You will oversee the timely closing of books and maintain a standardized closing schedule for all companies.
You will be responsible for maintaining robust controls in accounting, ensuring that all financial processes comply with both group requirements and external accounting policies. Additionally, you will ensure that internal controls for financial reporting are effectively implemented, including adherence to Stat GAAP and IFRS standards. Leading pre-closing reviews and ensuring balance sheet integrity will be crucial aspects of your role. Additionally, you will be responsible for identifying new accounting standards relevant to our business and developing effective strategies for their implementation.
Qualifications:
A minimum of 10 years of relevant experience with a reputable company.
Expertise in legal accounting, reporting, and auditing, with a strong background in a multi-national environment.
Proven leadership skills with high integrity, strong change management abilities, and a results-oriented mindset.
Analytical and critical thinker, with the ability to work independently under pressure to meet deadlines.
Fluent in English and Swedish, with strong communication skills and hands-on experience with PC operations and PowerPoint presentations.
High energy level and a proactive, "can-do" attitude, ready to drive success and innovation within our team.
Having experience from large companies with high turnover is a plus.
Why Nobina?
At Nobina, we are committed to creating an inclusive work environment where every employee feels valued. Our leaders take responsibility, make courageous decisions, and consistently embrace an outside-in perspective to meet the needs of our passengers. By being business-driven and focusing on the bigger picture, we strive to develop our operations and create sustainable solutions for the future. Our culture is built on respect, care, and responsibility, and we constantly seek new perspectives to drive innovation.
As the Accounting Manager in our Shared Service Finance division, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the financial health and integrity of our operations across multiple countries.
Application:
Join us in driving continuous improvement and making a significant impact within a dynamic, fast-paced environment. Welcome with your application no later than 2024-11-24. Selection and interviews are ongoing, so send in your application today. Ersättning
