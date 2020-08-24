Accounting Governance & Compliance Manager - DHL Supply Chain - Incluso AB - Redovisningsekonomjobb i Solna

Incluso AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Solna2020-08-24DHL Supply Chain in the Nordics is recruiting for an Accounting Governance & Compliance Manager based in their offices in Stockholm (Solna). The main responsibilities of the role is to ensure that the business is following the compliance and risk framework and for the role holder to lead the coordination of all audits whilst ensuring divisional specific accounting & controlling processes are implemented and adhered to within the Nordics region.The role holder will work closely with the CFO, Business Controllers and regional office in ensuring that the business is implementing and adhering to corporate policies and business requirements. The role holder will work closely with external auditors and Tax advisors in the reporting of annual statutory reporting and monthly and quarterly audit requirements. The role holder will also act as the main contact and coordinate the service level reviews with outsourced accounting services and ensure processes and procedures are monitored on an ongoing basis.Key AccountabilitiesLead the Nordics DSC Compliance agenda for all compliance issues and areas whilst representing the Nordics cluster for all Global reporting requirements.Oversee the execution of Corporate Accounting and Controlling Guideline and Policies.Initiate and implement changes in the financial statement of Nordic countries to conform to updates in IFRS and reporting into specific tools.Manage internal and external auditing activities together with wider finance teamsUpdate divisional specific accounting and controlling processing procedure and definitions within the framework of Corporate Accounting and policies.Statutory Accounts and Taxes, Maintaining an overview of significant local reporting issues, support countries in issue resolution and implementation of changes.Ensuring compliance with VAT regulations, both in global systems and at reporting entity level.Review monthly reporting for quality control and risk management.Reconcile on a monthly basis the inter-company clearing account ensuring the balance sheets for respective countries match.Lead the cluster Balance Sheet reviews on a monthly basis ensuring all values are understood and appropriate evidence is kept.Work closely with Payroll department to ensure Pension costs are reconciled and accurately allocated to the sites.Have a risk mind-set and ensure all incidents are followed up and correct reporting and mitigations are implemented.Management of one direct report and working closely with the DSC Benelux Accounting and Governance team.Provide ah-hoc reporting and analysis.Key RequirementsAudit or Group reporting experience required.Understanding of Swedish Tax and Statutory reporting requirementsHigh level of seniority and well aware of reporting deadlines and working with external auditorsAbility to manage multiple deadlines and prioritise work effectivelyAbility to engage in open dialogue and to communicate (technical) matters clearly and effectively to senior management.Strong communication and good time management skills to ensure reporting deadlines are met.Excellent analytical and problem solving skills working across a regional or cluster level.Degree in Accounting / Finance, professional accountancy qualification (CPA or equivalent).5-10 years' relevant experience in Group accounting or controlling with 3 years in managerial role, preferably in logistics / transportation industry or multinational companies.Team player, meticulous and good project management skills.Competent with Microsoft Applications e.g. Word, Excel (Advance-level) and PowerPoint.An ability and awareness of the need to operate with an appropriate sensitivity toward the cultural differences within the region.Fluency in English and one Nordic language preferably Swedish.This is a permanent and full-time position.Please submit your application in English, CV and cover letter, as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.2020-08-24Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-23Incluso AB5331671