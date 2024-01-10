Accounting Controller Nordics to AkzoNobel in Malmö
Experis AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Malmö Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Malmö
2024-01-10
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Are you looking for your next job as Accounting Controller in a multinational environment? Do you have previous experience from accounting in an international organization? Do you want to be the linking pin within the global financial operations This could be the job for you. We are now recruiting an Accounting Controller to AkzoNobel Nordic AC team in Malmo.
What you will do?
AkzoNobel Nordics has 3 different production sites located in Sweden, being the key Supply Chain player in the Europe and also having sales outside EU countries such as US and Asia. . Malmo site is a multi-BU, multi-functional site containing both the Performance Coatings and Decorative Paints businesses.
As Accounting Controller Nordics you will belong to the Accounting Controller team of five , and be responsible for the accounting in two legal entities within the group. You will act as a local finance leader, , monitoring and coordinating the accounting activities performed by the accounting teams in Poland, India and China.
You have a pivotal role to ensure consistent high quality and timely group / business and statutory reporting for your legal entities. The job requires many international contacts with relevant stakeholders within AkzoNobel such as business controllers / Navigators, ISC, accountants and auditors.
Your responsibilities include:
* Pro-actively monitor the quality of the balance sheet and statement of income in collaboration with Business controllers / Navigators and other stakeholders
* Accountable for the periodic month reporting to ensure quality of reporting
* Responisble for statutory reporting and filing
* Contact with experts (tax, internal and external auditors)
* Sign off / review of the internal control related processes
* Ensure compliance with IFRS, local and statutory and fiscal requirements for the respective legal entities
* Coordinate meetings with accounting teams to ensure quality in reporting
* Initiate and implement cross departmental improvements in the accounting processes
This is a fulltime permanent position, and you will be hired by AkzoNobel. You will report to Team Lead Accounting Controller Nordics and will be placed at our site just outside Malmö.
Who you are?
To be successful as Accounting Controller you have at least 2-3 years relevant job experience within a finance function, accounting, and reporting. You have a bachelor 's degree in Finance or Accounting, or similar. You are fluent in one of the Nordic languages and English. If you have previous experience from SAP and HFM it will be considered highly meritable.
You are proactive, able to work in a fast-paced matrix organization, multitasking, easily connect with people of various cultures and background. You have proven track record in being resourceful, capable of analysing complex processes and issues under severe time pressure and bring solutions and suggestions to business teams for finance, accounting and the underlying processes and principles.
Why should you work at AkzoNobel?
With us at AkzoNobel you are met by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, where we work together with a focus on innovation and sustainability, to achieve the goal of being a world leader in the colour industry. Diversity enriches our workplaces, and we work actively together with our employees to make them feel comfortable and develop. We work strategically to become a better employer. This result, among other things, in that we are appointed to one of Sweden's Career Companies and have received Top Employer certification 2022. We offer you an international working environment where you get to take on rewarding and challenging tasks that broaden your horizons and develop you in your role. You will work with competent and like-minded colleagues who share your attitude and enthusiasm. Welcome to us!
Your application
We welcome people from all different backgrounds who see sustainability, safety and innovation as important principles. If you have a passion for paint, take the plunge and submit your application already today for your chance to work together with us!
In this recruitment process Akzo Nobel is assisted by Jefferson Wells, a ManpowerGroup company. For further information about the position please contact recruitment consultant Rikard Karlsson at 0709-316318, rikard.karlsson@jeffersonwells.se
.
Selection of candidates will be done continuously, so please send your application as soon as possible. Application is done through the advertisement on www.jeffersonwells.se.
About AkzoNobel
AkzoNobel supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including International, Interpon, Nordsjö and Sikkens - are trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "98fb0bc9-3268-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
AkzoNobel Kontakt
Rikard Karlsson +46709316318 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Experis AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8382731