Accounting Assistant
Icomera AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-30
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Icomera is a leading global innovator in connectivity solutions within the transportation sector. We are at the forefront of transforming public transport, making it smarter, safer, greener, and more connected than ever before. At Icomera you work with products used by many users around the world, including passengers on some of the world's largest train and bus operators.
Are you looking for a hands-on finance role in a fast-paced, international tech company? Join us as an Accounting Assistant in our Gothenburg office
Job type Full-time
Workplace conditions Hybrid
Location Gothenburg, Sweden
About the Role:
As an Accounting Assistant at Icomera, you will support our Finance team by ensuring that key financial processes are executed efficiently and accurately. Your main responsibility will be to process vendor invoices and accounts payables, but also to do bank reconciliations, raise intercompany invoices, expense reporting, month-end closing, and more. Your attention to detail and problem-solving mindset will contribute directly to the quality and structure of our financial operations.
Key responsibilities:
Process vendor invoices and credit notes and follow through to payment
Prepare weekly vendor payment runs
Record incoming and outgoing bank transactions in SAP
Raise and manage customer invoices
Contact customers to ensure timely payments and resolve queries
Support with month-end and year-end closing tasks
Requirements:
B.sc / M.sc degree, in Finance, Economics or equivalent
Fluent in writing and speaking English. Swedish is considered meritorious.
Minimum 1–2 years of experience in a similar role in an international corporate environment
Foundation understanding of key accounting principles
SAP experience
Who You Are:
You are a structured and detail-oriented problem-solver with the confidence to take initiative and work independently. You thrive in a collaborative team and are comfortable managing multiple processes in a dynamic, international environment. You communicate effectively with stakeholders across all levels and show resilience in the face of change or pressure.
Our Offer:
The opportunity to work with cutting edge technology in a market leader where we design and build everything in-house—from hardware to software
Health is important – we offer a comprehensive health promotion package to our employees
Flexible work arrangements – work from one of our two modern and central office locations, or work from home for up to two days a week
Electrical bike lease agreement via net salary deduction
ITP Pension and collective bargaining agreement
A social work environment – board game nights, after works, seasonal parties... The list goes on!
Ready to be part of something exciting and make a real difference in the connected future of transport? We'd love to hear from you!
More about the position:
We will be reviewing applicants ongoing. Icomera welcomes candidates from all backgrounds, and we value a diverse and inclusive work environment.
Icomera is an employer with a collective agreement with TechSverige. If you have questions to our local union representatives, you may contact them at unionen@icomera.com
or saco@icomera.com
.
About Icomera:
Icomera is the world's leading provider of integrated connectivity solutions for trains, trams, buses, and coaches, serving millions of passengers and tens of thousands of vehicles on a daily basis. The IcoCrew now consist of 300+ employees globally. Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with main offices in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Ireland, and Italy.
Icomera's vision for green mobility within the public transport industry perfectly complements the wider mission of our parent company, Equans. As the global leader in multi-technical services with 74,000 employees working across 17 country hubs, Equans delivers customised solutions which connect, protect and energise territories, cities, buildings, industries and transport infrastructures, empowering their energy, industrial and digital transitions. Visit www.icomera.com
for further information. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Icomera AB
(org.nr 556572-2864)
Odinsgatan 28 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Icomera AB Jobbnummer
9986066