Accounting Assistant
2024-02-27
Job Description
The conviction that "it must be possible" has been the driving force behind HemoCue for over 40 years, because when it comes to caring for people, we refuse to compromise. We take pride in being a global leader in near-patient, or point-of-care, testing where the patient meets the healthcare system for the first time and where accurate, reliable, and fast decisions need to be made. Our culture of positivity, engagement, and a dedication to getting it right will allow you to achieve something remarkable. Join a team where making the impossible possible has become the standard!
HemoCue is proud to work alongside a community of six fellow Diagnostics Companies at Danaher. Together, we're working at the pace of change to improve patient lives with diagnostic tools that address the world's biggest health challenges.
With background of a maternity leave and new ERP implementation we are now looking for two new team members to join our Accounting Team as Accounting Assistants with focus Accounts Receivable or Payable. The contract will start as soon as possible and continue to end of March 2025 with possibility to permanent employment.
At HemoCue the Accounting Assistant are an important part of the Accounting team as well as the company's Finance department. The Finance department consists of eleven team members and supports the company with everything regarding the financial part of the business. The Accounting team consists of five team members who all has their own area of responsibility.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
The Finance department at HemoCue is on a transformation journey. Joining the team, you will play an important role in the continued work of streamlining and developing our processes. You will also be a part of ensuring that processes meet requirements for efficiency and that they are carried out in accordance with our guidelines.
Month and Year end closing activities
Perform SOX controls
Drive continuous improvements
Back up in general accounting activities
Support ERP implementation activities
Working with accounts receivable, the main responsibilities are:
Responsible for processes regarding accounts receivable
Communication with internal and external customers
Credit assessments and continuous work with credit limits
Procedures of dunning, debt collection and bad debt
VAT, Intrastat and Expenses
Working with accounts payable, the main responsibilities are:
Responsible for processes regarding accounts payable
Support organization in accounts payable related matters
Manage and register supplier invoices and outgoing payments
Superuser in Medius
Responsible for Vendor Master Data
The essential requirements of the job include:
High school education in Economics (Gymnasieekonom), post-secondary education in economics is considered a merit
Working experience within the field of accounting
Fluent in written and spoken Swedish and proficient in written and spoken English
Good knowledge of Excel
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Having experience of implementing a new ERP system
Worked under SOX regulations
This role places great demand on being solution-oriented, collaborative and having good communication skills. We therefore believe that you have good social skills, is a natural team player who enjoys collaborating and building relationships with other functions within the organization. You are driven by challenges and is motivated to work with a continuous improvement mindset.
Applications will be processed as we receive them, and the position might be filled before the last day of application which is March 12.
Welcome in with your application!
At HemoCue we believe in designing a better, more sustainable workforce. We recognize the benefits of flexible, hybrid working arrangements for eligible roles and are committed to providing enriching careers, no matter the work arrangement. This position may be eligible for a hybrid work arrangement in which you can work majority of the time at the Company location identified above and part-time remotely from your home. Additional information about this hybrid work arrangement will be provided by your interview team.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-10
Hemocue AB
(org.nr 556342-9272)
Kuvettgatan 1 (visa karta
)
262 23 ÄNGELHOLM Arbetsplats
HemoCue AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där HemoCue AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8501684