Accounting Analyst
Husqvarna AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Jönköping Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Jönköping
2024-03-28
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested in building your career at an global leading and continuously expanding company? At Husqvarna, we offer excellent opportunities for both professional and personal growth. We value an innovative and developmental work environment, where our culture is characterized by the values Bold, Dedicated, and Care. We are looking for individuals who are curious, motivated, and passionate for stimulating and challenging tasks. If you're ready to dive into an exciting journey filled with growth and opportunity, we welcome you to join us at Husqvarna!
About the Position
As an accountant with us, you will play a crucial role in monthly and quarterly closings. Your tasks during the closing period will mainly consist of account reconciliations, reconciliations between SAP and other systems, analysis of outcomes, reconciliations of internal transactions, and reporting in Aaro.
In addition to this, ongoing tasks include invoice processing, administration of cost centers, order management, and leading and driving projects. As part of our team, you will also continuously work on process improvements focused on efficiency and quality.
About you
To suit in this position you are a curious and ambitious person that are always eager to learn! You're a good problem solver, adaptable and have analytical skills. Collaboration and teamwork is natural for you and at the same time you are motivated to take personal responsibility for the quality and delivery of your tasks. Of course it is meritorious with earlier experience from working with similar tasks, but here your personality and willingness to develop further the crucial. Fluent in English, both spoken and written and basic Swedish are required.
Requirements:
Education in economics/accounting, either University, college, or vocational college.
Proficient in Excel
Meritorious:
Degree in Business Administration/Economics
Experience working with SAP and/or Aaro
Location: The position is located at our office in Huskvarna, with the possibility to a hybrid working model.
Your application
Does this sound like the opportunity you been waiting for? Don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible,. We do not accept applications via e-mail due to GDPR regulations. For questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition Partner at josephine.tjernlund@husqvarnagroup.com
What happens after you applied?
In this process we a apply an ongoing selection, so please apply already today. If we believe you are a potential candidate for the role, you will be, or have been, invited for an initial interview. If you aren't chosen to proceed in the process, you will be informed of this at the latest when the position has been filled.
Husqvarna Group is the world's largest producer of outdoor power products including robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Group is also the European leader in consumer watering products and one of the world leaders in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold via dealers and retailers to both consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
8576662