Accountant to White & Case Stockholm
2024-11-29
About Us
White & Case is an elite global law firm serving leading private equity funds, financial institutions and governments worldwide. Our long history as an international firm means we are perfectly placed to help our clients resolve their most complex legal challenges wherever they may be. We have been in Stockholm for over 40 years and have more than 70 lawyers, including 14 partners. Our core practice areas in Stockholm include private equity, corporate M&A, debt finance, capital markets and dispute resolution.
Our lawyers are globally minded, enterprising, collaborative and committed to excellence. Diversity is a core value of our Firm and it has been recognised with numerous awards and top rankings around the world. Our people represent 90 nationalities and speak 80 languages. Globally, we are 5,000 people in 30 countries with 44 offices. Our office is located at Biblioteksgatan 12.
About the role
As Accountant at White & Case Stockholm, you will play a critical role in ensuring the financial health and smooth operation of our finance processes. You will work closely with colleagues across accounts payable, T&E disbursements, payroll (outsourced), and accounting functions, contributing to the success of both our local office and global network.
In this role, you will:
Manage accounts payable processes, including vendor bills, payment workflows, and reconciliations.
Review and oversee T&E disbursements, ensuring compliance with VAT regulations and internal policies.
Coordinate payroll packages with external vendors and monitor payroll reconciliations.
Take ownership of key accounting tasks, such as VAT reporting, posting monthly journals, and assisting with audits.
You will also have the opportunity to collaborate with cross-functional teams, including our Shared Services colleagues in Manila and Tampa, and contribute to process improvements within a fast-paced, international setting.
What we are looking for
We are looking for someone who combines a hands-on approach with a keen eye for detail and a strong sense of accountability.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Several years of experience in accounting, with knowledge of SWE GAAP (K3 or IFRS).
Proficiency in MS Excel and experience producing financial statements.
Experience of 3E is desirable but not essential.
A background in professional services or law firms is preferred but not essential.
A proactive and flexible attitude with the ability to prioritize and solve problems efficiently.
Strong organizational and multitasking skills, with an eye for detail and a commitment to meeting deadlines.
Fluency in both Swedish and English (written and spoken) and strong command of Office 365, along with a knack for quickly adapting to new systems
A collaborative mindset and a natural ability to build relationships across teams.
Why join us?
At White & Case, you will be part of a globally connected team that values innovation, diversity, and excellence. This is an opportunity to grow your career in a supportive and high-performing environment while working with some of the brightest minds in the industry.
Apply now!
If this sounds like the next step in your career, we'd love to hear from you. Submit your application today and join a firm where your skills and dedication will be recognized and rewarded.
Application process
White & Case and Wise Professionals have teamed up on recruitment for this role. For any questions regarding the process, please contact Recruitment Consultant, Abdullah Uzunel at abdullah.uzunel@wise.se
.
Applications are reviewed on a continuous basis. Therefore, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible as the position may be filled sooner. Simply apply with your CV or LinkedIn profile at www.wise.se.
