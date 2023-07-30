Accountant to Trialbee in Malmö
2023-07-30
At Trialbee we are revolutionizing the patient recruitment ecosystem with technology, people and passion. We are empowering clinical study teams with technology that improves clinical research outcomes while simplifying the patient journey into clinical research. With our innovative technology and services, we help biopharmaceutical and medical device companies match and enroll patients in clinical trials.
Trialbee works with a variety of customers and partners, across countries in Europe and in the US. Trialbee is driving global clinical trial enrollment by using SaaS platforms to enroll clinical trials on a global scale. Our flagship SaaS-based solution, Trialbee Honey, tracks all recruitment activities while optimizing enrollment with real-time analytics.
Trialbee consists of a global team of passionate professionals - all committed to digitally connect stakeholders across the drug development chain, creating value for our clients, patients, and society. For more information, visit trialbee.com.
Are you an experienced accountant looking for your next opportunity? Do you want to join a company that is revolutionizing the industry with its innovative technology and services? If yes, then you could be Trialbee's new accountant.
The role
In this crucial role as accountant you will be managing all accounting activities for the Swedish entity. You will collaborate across the company providing accounting and administrative support for the organization. The position is based in company headquarters in Malmö and you will work on a hybrid arrangement (remote/office), and reports to the CFO.
Responsibilities and key tasks:
• Lead and be responsible for Trialbee AB's bookkeeping
• Manage the daily operations of the accounting activities
• Register vendor invoices and payments
• Create customer invoices and follow-up on collections
• Book accruals, payroll and any other general journal entries
• Reporting of VAT, income tax and any other tax requirement for the Swedish based entity
• Responsible for monthly financial reporting and year-end closing
• Coordinate activities with auditors and other contractors
• Support on office management activities
Professional experience and qualifications
You should have a university degree or similar in accounting and at least 5 years of relevant experience in a similar role. You have a very good knowledge of accounting and experience of working with reporting, process improvements and audit. You must be fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English and have good knowledge of Excel.
The working environment at Trialbee is positive, international and innovative and requires you to be a curious, energetic person with a positive can-do attitude with great communication and collaboration skills. Structure and attention to details is natural for you as well as the ability to work independently and as a part of a great team!
Life at Trialbee
At Trialbee, we are all passionate about making a difference as we innovate the future of clinical trial patient enrollment. We focus on patients, culture and innovation and joining Trialbee means joining a dynamic, tight team who works together in an inclusive environment across the globe.
What we offer:
• A global community of talented people working from 9 different countries
• A challenging and stimulating job in an exciting industry
• Competitive compensation package
• Flexibility
• A high-pace, high-energy, and high-performance environment
• Social gatherings and activities
• A friendly and supportive community of team members
Do you want to get involved in work that makes a difference in the world? Are you looking for a company where everyone has a voice? If yes, don't hesitate to apply.
Application and contact information
For further information about this position and the recruitment process, please contact Magnus Mellborg, Recruitment Consultant at SJR at 0766-471618.
As selections and interviews are made on an ongoing basis, please send your application in English as soon as possible. The corporate language is English, and we are unable to review applications made in other languages.
SJR use psychological and skills-based tests as part of the selection process to ensure an open-minded and fair recruitment process.
Keep in mind that your application should not contain sensitive personal information, such as information about health, religious or philosophical beliefs, political opinions or trade union affiliation.
In the event that the position applied for entails financial responsibility a credit report and background check will be carried out regarding the final candidate.
For information on how we process your personal data, see our Integritetspolicy (https://sjr.se/integritetspolicy/)
