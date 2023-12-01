Accountant to our customer in Gothenburg
2023-12-01
Are you ready to make a true difference? Join our customer as they strive to simplify people's lives and revolutionize the automotive industry. We are a recruitment firm seeking a talented individual to join our client, a global company in the automotive sector, as an Accountant.
As part of the EMEA Center of Excellence team, you will play a crucial role in managing imports, exports, and transits for goods across multiple locations. Collaborating with colleagues in Europe, China, and the United States, you will have the opportunity to shape and optimize processes, ensuring excellent service to stakeholders. With a focus on customs clearance and compliance, you will work with various customs procedures and regimes, maximizing the efficient movement of goods and adhering to regulatory requirements.
Responsibilities:
• Drive process improvement activities to standardize and improve working processes globally
• Evaluate existing processes and implement improvements through various analysis techniques
• Collaborate with internal stakeholders to identify opportunities for improvement and document ROI
• Mentor and coach business stakeholders on optimized processes
• Analyze data, identify trends, and propose process enhancements
• Ensure consistent adherence to processes and regulations
• Support operational customs contact and management of KPIs
• Investigate potential savings and duty optimizations
Requirements:
• 6-10 years of work experience in customs and trade, with a deep understanding of trade flows, documentary and data requirements
• Post-secondary education in logistics, engineering, or computer science, supplemented by local customs certifications
• Familiarity with Value Stream Mapping (VSM) principles and can use them at work
• Knowledge of regulatory trade concepts and procedures related to relating to moving goods across international borders (Tariff Classification, Valuation, Country of Origin, Free Trade Agreements, Special Procedures and Trade Programs)
• Self-driven and results-oriented, with the ability to work independently and collaboratively
• Strong problem-solving skills and a systematic approach to planning
• In order to excel in this position, it is important to prioritize achieving desired outcomes, work well with others, establish trust, and be committed to personal growth to acquire the necessary expertise to meet strategic goals
• Previous experience in identifying and establishing effective work processes is required
• Previous experience in developing processes and procedures that enable remote management and actively seeking opportunities to enhance processes, whether through minor adjustments or complete restructuring
• Demonstrated ability to perform effectively in high-pressure situations
• Service-oriented mindset with strong communication and coordination abilities
• Proven knowledge and experience in customs compliance procedures
• Strong problem-solving skills and an organized and methodical approach to planning
• Takes prompt action when faced with challenges and identifies and embraces new opportunities
• Demonstrates a positive attitude and takes responsibility for addressing difficult issues, regardless of the circumstances
• Considers the widest possible perspective when analyzing problems or challenges
• Thinks and communicates in terms of global impact, understanding the organization's position within a global context and recognizing the influence of global trends on the organization
• Proactive mindset, embracing change, and challenging the status quo
• In order to excel in this position, it is important for you to have prior experience in tasks related to customs and possess a strong comprehension of the process of customs declarations
• Previous experience in process development, stakeholder management, and change management
• You have extensive experience in improving processes, managing relationships with stakeholders, and implementing changes successfully
• As an individual, you are analytical, taking responsibility and being brave in challenging situations
• You are proactive and prioritize taking action, while also being an effective communicator
• You embrace challenges and create an atmosphere of teamwork, collaboration, and trust
• 6-10 years of relevant working experience
• High competency within the area
• Can be responsible for sub areas and lead a smaller group
Start Date: 2024-01-08
End Date: 2025-03-01
Deadline: ASAP
Location: Torslanda/Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
