Accountant to our client in the automotive industry
Adecco Sweden AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have previous experience as an Accountant and would like to work in a Fund Management company? Then this might be the role for you!
About the role
Our client in Gothenburg is now looking for an Accountant to their Fund Management.
We are looking for a skilled Accountant to oversee the financial activities of several foundations. As an Accountant, you will be responsible for the periodic and yearly closing of the books, as well as the preparation of annual reports. Your role will involve maintaining close communication with the foundation 's auditors and collaborating with the Finance Manager to ensure adherence to all relevant regulations. Additionally, you will play an integral part in handling the mandatory governing documents required for some of the foundations according to IORP directive.
Responsibilities:
• Perform periodic and yearly book closings for the foundations.
• Prepare accurate and comprehensive annual reports
• Carry out payments
• Balancing accounts monthly
• Maintain close communication with auditors to facilitate financial auditing processes.
• Assist in the preparation of mandatory governing documents according to IORP Directive. The IORP Directive lays out requirements related to governance, risk management, transparancy and reporting for institutions providing occupational retirement benefits.
This is a consultancy assignment through Adecco with start as soon as possible.
About you
To be suitable for this role, we see that you have:
• Bachelor 's degree in Accounting, Finance or Business Administration
• Proven experience as an Accountant or similar role
• Solid knowledge of accounting principles, financial regulations, and reporting standards.
• Attention to detail and accuracy in financial record-keeping.
• Strong analytical skills to interpret financial data.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal abilities.
• Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team
• Fluency in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
To manage security portfolios and accounting we use software packages called TWIN asset management and Visma administration.
About the client
Fund Management operates as a collaboration among foundations associated with our client. Their primary responsibility lies in the efficient administration and expert asset management on behalf of these foundations. With a total capital under management exceeding nineteen billion SEK, they take pride in their commitment to delivering exceptional financial services.
At present, they are a team of five dedicated employees situated at their Lindholmen location. We are currently seeking a highly skilled Accountant to join our client and contribute to their continued success.
About the application
We will go through the applications continuously and the job posting may get closed before the last application date so don 't hesitate with sending in your application today!
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Evelina Hjortskog via Evelina.Hjortskog@adecco.se
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-45566". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Evelina Hjortskog Jobbnummer
8678071