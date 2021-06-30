Accountant to GE Additive! - Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) - Bankjobb i Härryda
Accountant to GE Additive!
Studentconsulting Sweden AB (Publ) / Bankjobb / Härryda
2021-06-30
We are currently looking for an Accountant to GE Additive in Mölnlycke!
GE Additive develops and sells systems for free-form production. The company's technology, Electron Beam Melting, means that the component is built up of molten metal powder in layers upon layers. GE Additives products are mainly used to manufacture orthopedic implants and in the aerospace industry. The head office is located in Mölnlycke and has support offices in the USA, Italy and China.
You can read more about GE Additive by visit their website:
https://www.ge.com/additive/who-we-are/about-arcam
This role is in the accounting department within the Arcam EBM division of GE Additive. Primary responsibilities are to prepare journal entries, account analysis and reconciliation and ledger maintenance activities which will support timely, high quality financial reporting information for use by business partners.
As the Arcam AB Financial Accountant, you will be responsible for performing basic accounting activities in support of the overall financial statement preparation, with oversight and review from more senior accountants. You will follow an individual work plan and meet day-to-day short-term objectives in support of the businesses operating needs and long term objectives. The Financial Accountant is responsible for executing financial and operational internal controls, delivering work in a timely and high quality manner and working collaboratively within the Arcam AB and global GE Additive organization. Responsibilities are focused on executing accounting processes and procedures to support the preparation of the monthly and quarterly closure of the general ledger and related subledgers.
As a Financial Accountant for Arcam, you will:
Support Arcam's adoption efforts of the Oracle Fusion ERP, including implementation planning, training, parallel testing plans and data conversion
Prepare manual journal entries in both the local and GE ledgers
Prepare account reconciliations and any necessary account analysis
Ensure integrity of financial reporting data via execution of controls
Complete tasks to support the timeliness and quality of Arcam's financial statement close
Managing supplier relationships, including but not limited to coding of requisitions and invoices, review of invoices prior to payment, follow-up with suppliers
Invoicing internal and external customers, including managing disputes, payment follow-up and customer inquiries
Completing necessary journal entries and subledger maintenance for Fixed Assets, including support of the capital allocation request process, fixed asset counting and tagging
Performing currency revaluation and maintenance in the local ledger
Managing accounting for services contracts, including warranty, revenue recognition, accruals, etc.
Supporting more senior accountants on audit requests, balance sheet reviews, and other adhoc tasks
Preparing analysis and explanations behind variations for group reporting requirements, reports for country statistical office, central bank or tax authorities
Ensure accuracy of Additive's financial results by recognizing and preventing misrepresentation, concealment, or omission of information
Support of other headquarters and corporate accounting and auditing processes, including Deloitte, Internal Audit, Statutory, etc.
This is a full-time consulting assignment with start 2021-08-30 until 2022-02-28. During the period of assignment, you will be employed by StudentConsulting.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Profil
The following qualifications are required:
Bachelor's degree from an accredited university or college
2 or more years of experience in accounting (technical and/or operational)
Proficient in English and Swedish, verbal and written
Experience with Jeeves, Hyperion Essbase, Oracle accounting / ERP systems, Microsoft Office products is preferred, but not required. We see that you have effective problem identification and solution skills, ability to plan and prioritize multiple tasks and resources and have process-oriented mindset
Do you recognize yourself in the description above? Apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis! We look forward to receiving your application!
Om företaget
Mångfaldigt prisbelönta StudentConsulting är ett av Skandinaviens största och ledande rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag med fokus på studenter, akademiker och yrkesutbildade. Tack vare ett stort nätverk och lång erfarenhet har vi rekryterat över 11 000 personer det senaste året. Vi erbjuder intressanta och utmanande tjänster på både hel- och deltid inom områden som IT, teknik, ekonomi, administration, HR, marknadsföring, kundtjänst, försäljning, industri, produktion, logistik och transport. Hitta din framtid på www.studentconsulting.se
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Visstidsanställning 6 mån eller längre
Ersättning
Fast lön
