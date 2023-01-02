Accountant Specialist at Accounting Governance
About Volvo Car Group
The future belongs to those who are empowered by a great idea and have the ability to carry it out. At Volvo Car Group, our vision is clear: "To be the world's most progressive and desired luxury car brand" by simplifying people's lives. We have bold targets when it comes to innovation, sales and customer satisfaction and to make this happen, we need talented people on board. People with passion, energy, business sense and the drive to innovate.
People that want to create the next generation Volvo cars in a global, dynamic and respectful environment. We will support you to reach your full potential. Join us on this exciting journey into the future.
What you will do
The Accounting Governance team is responsible for providing support and guidance to the organization in applying the correct accounting treatment for complex accounting transactions in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The team's main responsibilities are as follows:
Hold ownership of Volvo Car Group's Group Accounting and Financial Reporting Directives, a comprehensive source of information that contributes to achieving the necessary uniformity within the Group to prepare IFRS compliant Group financial statements.
Ensure that Volvo Car Group adopts new and amended accounting standards in a timely manner.
Provide correct and timely accounting advice to the organization regarding complex accounting transactions.
Participate in strategic projects to provide accounting expertise.
Educate the organization to comply with the Group Accounting and Financial Reporting Directives by provide training sessions.
Be a part of the preparation of financial reports together with Group Accounting.
Participate in networks and represent Volvo Car Group in different internal and external forums.
Who you are
Preferably, you have a university degree in Business Administration and Economics. In your professional life you have at least 7-10 years of experience in finance from a global corporate production setting or audit environment, with focus on group accounting and financial reporting.
Furthermore, we see experience from an accounting firm as an advantage for this role. You bring a full understanding and extensive knowledge of IFRS. And finally, you need to be fluent in both Swedish and English, verbally and in writing.
On a personal level, we are looking for an open-minded and driven team player who has refined communications skills and high level of business acumen. Having a holistic mindset and good analytical skills are also key factors in this role. Further, you are motivated by working independently and being able to contribute on our exciting journey ahead.
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next challenge? Please apply by sending your CV and Cover Letter via the link as soon as possible but no later than the 18th of December. Please note that due to GDPR we cannot accept application through e-mail. And don't wait with your application, selections will be running continuously.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Head of Accounting Governance Aldina Omanovic at aldina.omanovic@volvocars.com
. For information about the recruitment process please contact Senior Recruiter Malin Westman at malin.westman@volvocars.com
. Warm welcome with your application!
