Accountant & Administration coordinator
2024-04-15
Are you a structured &open mindedindividual that wants to work with a sustainable alternative protein source? If so, keep reading.
Who We Are
Since its founding in 2017, Mycorena is on the mission to change the food industry and drive a sustainability revolution, We develop innovative fungi technology to provide next-generation food ingredients.
We are now looking for a Accountant &Administration Coordinatorwho can manage daily financial operations, and take on general administrative tasks related to HR processes and office management to join our Finance team on a 6-month contract basis.
Weare passionate about what we do. If you enjoy working in a fast-paced environment with a supportive andengaged team and get excited by finding solutions in challenging situations,you will feel right at home with us.
What You Will Do
This role is primarily focused on finance tasks, ensuring accurate and timely management of financial operations such as:
Accounts payable
Accounts receivable
Administration related to ERP and approvals
Receipts and reimbursements
Bookkeeping
Payments
Tasks related to monthly closing, such as reconciliation of accounts, overseeing the inventory process, and keeping registers of assets up to date.
There are also elements of financial reporting and assisting with the financial decision-making process.
In addition to the core finance responsibilities, the position encompasses tasks in HR administration, such as preparing information for payroll and managing HR systems, along with office management duties. These include procurement of office supplies, managing relationships with suppliers, overseeing office operations, and ensuring a well-stocked and functional office environment.
Finance management makes up approximately 60-70% of the position.
Other information
This is a full-time position on a 6-month contract basis, with the potential for extension &permanent employment.
Please note that we want to find someone who can work during the whole summer period. We foresee it to be possible to reduce the workload to 50%, andbe at the office at minimum 2 days per week during July if wished for.
English is the official language of the company.
Who You Are
To succeed in this role, we believe that you probably have:
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or corresponding work experience
Proven experience in financial management and administration
Strong organizational and multitasking abilities
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Fluent in English & Swedish
Ability to organize your work independently (after conducted onboarding)
Application Details
In this process, we are processing applications continuously.
Please reach out to the hiring managerAnette Björndal (interim CFO)on anette.bjorndal@mycorena.comi
f you have any questions about the role or process.
We look forward to receiving your application! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mycorena AB
(org.nr 559124-3695), http://www.mycorena.com Arbetsplats
Mycorena Kontakt
Matilda Bolin matilda.bolin@mycorena.com Jobbnummer
8611200