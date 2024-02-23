Accountant Manager
Cruitive AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-23
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cruitive AB i Göteborg
, Alingsås
, Trollhättan
, Karlstad
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige
Let us tell you a little more about us:
We make space for the nextleap!
Technology drives the world forward. Smoltek is ready to make space for the next technological leap in the semiconductor and hydrogen industries.
Our purpose is to contribute to better performing applications and devices that makes communication faster and life more sustainable.
Smolteks patent-protected technology radically increases the available surface for chemical and electrical processes, enabling more compact, energy-efficient, powerful and cost-efficient products. We are on amission to deliver disruptive solutions for the semiconductor and hydrogen industries, based on our nanotechnology platform.
Do you want to work in a growth company where you play an important role in driving and developing an efficient business-oriented finance function? Do you thrive working in a broad role? Then you have come to the right place! Come join us!
What will you be doing:
Smoltek Group (Smoltek Nanotech Holding) comprises four legal entities and is listed on the Spotlight stock market.
In our project-based organization with 20+ colleagues, we are seeking for an Accounting Manager with the capacity to oversee the company's financial planning, analysis, and reporting, in addition to managing day-to-day accounting activities.
You will have the overall responsibility for accounting hence your duties will cover a broad range of tasks such as continuous accounting, financial statements, annual reports, tax returns and tax-related issues. All this with a parallel focus on continues improvement and development to ensure optimized processes and functions. You will report our CFO.
What are your key responsibilities:
• Financial statements, including Smoltek Group consolidated and consolidation statements
• Current bookkeeping
• Payouts, VAT and liquidity management
• Project accounting
• Liquidity planning
• Monthly reconciliation and control of balance sheet and profit and loss accounts
• Preparation of annual report, quarterly reports and monthly financial statements
• Develop effective and qualitative routines and processes for reporting
• Financial statement audit and management audit, production of material and contact with auditors
Who are you:
To be successful in this role we believe you are well structured, organised, unpretentious and self-driven and have strong social skills as you will work in close collaboration with colleagues a cross the organisation. For us this means you are a good listener, communicator and enjoy problem solving. We also believe that key competencies for this role is analytical skills in combination with a positive make it happen attitude.
To thrive in this role, you are structured enough to manage a variety of tasks and at the same time flexible and like the variety that comes with joining a smaller growth company.
Other important competencies for the position:
We are looking for someone who has an academic degree in economics and has worked with qualified accounting. You are confident and knowledgeable in your skills and within the accounting field.
We believe that you are proficient in both spoken and written Swedish and English and that you are an experienced user of Excel. It is meritorious if you have experience of K3/IFRS and consolidated financial statements.
We see it as a big plus if you have worked in a smaller expansive growth company and understand the beauty that come with it.
Does this sound like you? Then we look forward to hear from you. We will run interviews on an ongoing basis. So, don 't wait send your application today! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cruitive AB
(org.nr 559166-2159) Arbetsplats
Smoltek Kontakt
Anna Schelin anna.schelin@smoltek.com Jobbnummer
8492582