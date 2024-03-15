Accountant for our client in Lund
2024-03-15
Arbetsuppgifter
We are seeking an OTC Accountant to join our client's Finance Operations Hub. You will become part of a team of 50 experts who offer financial operational support to all Nordic entities within the company. Your responsibility will be to lead, organize, and ensure the complete Accounts Receivables process for the relevant legal entities.
Your daily responsibilities may involve:
• Handling daily customer invoice and accounts receivable matters
• Assisting stakeholders with finance-related issues
• Communicating regularly with the clients' outsourcing partner
• Following up with customers
• Account Reconciliation
• Processing manual payments
• Correcting and re-issuing invoices
• Establishing and maintaining customer information
• Contributing to monthly financial closing activities for Order to Cash operations
• Implement, embrace, and lead ongoing enhancements using contemporary tools and techniques such as automation, analytics, and data modeling, etc
• Perform typical tasks related to overall accounting functions
• Collaborate with the OtC team to deliver top-notch service to the stakeholders
Requirements
• Minimum of 3 years of relevant experience from similar field (including summer or project assignments in case of recent graduates)
• Handling Accounts Payable and Receivable
• Proficient in OTC (Order To Cash) processes
• Conducting book closure activities
• Advanced Excel skills
• Fluent in English and Swedish, written and spoken
Meritorious
• Utilizing power automation tools like Power Automate, Visual Basic, and scripting
• Using SAP at a user level
Soft skills
• Analytical skills
• Curious and driven
• You constantly seek to improve
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: ASAP/ 2024-03-31
End of the assignment: 2024-08-31
Application Deadline: 2024-03-21
Location: Lund
Onboarding info: A drug screening must be conducted prior to the start of the assignment
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Fast lön
