Accountant for LU-VE Sweden AB in Asarum, Blekinge
2023-06-29
Are you seeking an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on experience within accounting? We are searching for an ambitious and driven Accountant to join the team at LU-VE.
Don't miss this fantastic opportunity - welcome with your application, we work with ongoing selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for an Accountant on behalf of LU-VE Sweden AB. As an Accountant at LU-VE you will be a part of the Finance Team in Sweden and your main duties will be accounting, accounts receivable and accounts payable. You will support the rest of the team with other things, such as being involved in monthly accounts. If you have experience in controlling, you will be able to assist in controlling activities as well.
The position is located at LU-VE in Asarum, Blekinge. It is initially a consulting assignment, which means that you will be employed by Academic Work. With the right person, there are good opportunities for extension/over-recruitment.
To thrive and succeed in the role, we see that you are ambitious, flexible and able to work at a fast pace. We would like you to contribute your thoughts and opinions so that we can continue to develop and become better.
You are offered
• Opportunity for skills development in your work area
• Work in a international environment
• Possibility of flexible working hours
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You have a certain understanding of accounting, knowledge can be gained through experience or education
• You are fluent in Swedish and English as these are the languages communicated in the role
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience of accounting
• A bachelor's or master's degree
• Experience of SAP
• Experience of controlling
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are
Ambitious, flexible and communicative. We will place great emphasis on your personal qualities and your potential. You may therefore be relatively new to the field, but in such cases you have a great drive, interest and curiosity that benefits your learning.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
LU-VE Sweden AB is a wholly owned subsidiary of the LU-VE Group, which develops, manufactures and sells innovative air heat exchangers under the AIA LU-VE brand. The Swedish company has its headquarters and factory in Asarum, Blekinge, 55 employees and a turnover of SEK 215 million in 2022. The company was established in 1960 as Asarums Industri Aktiebolag - AIA and was acquired in 2012 by LU-VE Group.
LU-VE Group is the third largest operator in the world and second largest in Europe in the production of air heat exchangers. Since 1986 LU-VE has been designing and manufacturing its products based on cutting-edge technologies in the field of industrial and commercial refrigeration and industrial air conditioning.
Ersättning
