Accountant AR to Picadeli AB - Recruit Partner Nordic AB - Redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg
Accountant AR to Picadeli AB
Recruit Partner Nordic AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14
Picadeli offers a high-tech salad bar concept where the customers mix their own delicious, healthy and affordable salads. Picadeli launched the first salad bar in Sweden in 2009 with an aim to change eating habits by offering a whole new way of buying salads. Today, Picadeli is a fast-growing international company across Europe. We will also, this summer, enter the market in North America. Picadeli is part of the Greenfood group with a turnover of more than 5 billion SEK. Picadeli has a strong business culture where energy, courage and passion have contributed to Picadeli's rapid expansion.
The Picadeli brand is a unique concept and an inspiring consumer experience delivering tasty salads while also ensuring high food safety standards and ease of use. Picadeli knows that having the winning concept today doesn't guarantee being the winner tomorrow and is therefore constantly reinventing and improving its solutions toward retail customers and consumers. Continuous and rapid innovation is truly at the heart of Picadeli. Read more at (http://www.picadeli.se/)
This role is placed in Gothenburg and a part time position, 80%.
Your mission
You are a part of the finance team and report to the Accounting Manager of Picadeli AB. Your overall responsibility is to run the accounts receivable processes in close cooperation with the Accounting Manager. You are also expected to be able to support & fill in for the AP accountant.
Specifics:
In detail your responsibilities include, among others, the below:
Daily accounts receivable process - customer & intercompany invoicing, payment receipt booking, correction/crediting of incorrect invoices, ad-hoc manual invoices & reinvoicing of costs, reminders process on overdue payments, communicate with customers & colleagues around invoices.
Monthly closing and reconciliation of AR & related accounts, including interim bookings & bad debt provision.
Superuser for Jeeves invoicing module, and strong understanding of customer master data.
Back-up for AP accountant - invoice approval flow & booking, prepare payment files & bank, book payments, handle the AP email & communication during absences/vacations.
Your profile
As part of the Picadeli finance team, you are passionate about results, curious about everything, challenge assumptions and strive to be a trusted partner for managers. You have at least a Bachelor's degree in an accounting field, and your qualifications include preferably a few years' experience in working with accounts receivable. You understand the routines & requirements around Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable and General Accounting, and are driven to be the one who knows the system best for your area. You enjoy solving issues and errors for colleagues and customers and aren't afraid to be a bit pushy when payments are late.
Picadeli offers you
At Picadeli you will work in a dynamic environment where our engagement helps us to achieve daily challenges. Our vision: A world where fast food is the opposite of junk food is a part of everything that we do. In feedback from our employees, it's the pride for the concept and the statement that we are a great place to work that scores the highest. Clear goals, transparency, trust, and communication are key in the Picadeli leadership. At Picadeli we also offer our employees private health insurance, the opportunity to work out during work hours, flexible work hours and an amazing yearly conference where all Picadeli employees from around the world get together and celebrate our success and plan for the future.
You are welcome to apply with a CV and cover letter using the ad at www.recruitpartner.se (http://www.recruitpartner.se) as soon as possible, but at the latest 2021-05-12. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our recruiter Martina Nordberg on +46 736 24 77 24.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-01
Företag
Recruit Partner Nordic AB
Jobbnummer
5691106
