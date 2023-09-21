Accountant and Automation Specialist
Carla AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Stockholm Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Stockholm
2023-09-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Carla AB i Stockholm
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
About Carla
We believe that more people should be able to drive more electric cars. Therefore, we have set out to build the safest, most convenient, and most transparent way to find, get, and ultimately have an electric car. Carla was founded in 2020, with strong VC backing and is now in an exciting growth phase to establish Carla as the market-leading "EV-companion" in Europe.
What drives us is constantly improving things, primarily by accelerating the transition to electric mobility, and creating exceptional customer experiences in an industry ripe for disruption.
As we are scaling up Carla, we are currently seeking a highly motivated Accountant to join our finance team. If you have a genuine passion for automation and are eager to revolutionize traditional accounting processes, we want to hear from you! Your mission will be to support one of the fastest growing startups in Scandinavia - ever.
About the Role
As an Accountant at Carla, you will not only bring your financial knowledge but also your enthusiasm for automating and streamlining tasks. We value forward-thinkers who are excited about working smarter and embrace cutting-edge technologies. While prior accounting experience is of value, a passion for automation and the ability to implement such solutions will be the key differentiators in this role. You 'll act as the liaison between the finance department and our tech team. You'll work closely with the Head of Accounting, who will provide support and guidance as you embark on this exciting journey of automation and efficiency.
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Perform essential accounting tasks such as reconciliations, journal entries, and financial reporting.
• Manage expenses in PLEO (external expense system)
• Coding of incoming invoices and send out to correct approval flow
• Manage manual bank payments
• Contribute to month end close process with general accounting tasks
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to brainstorm and propose automation ideas for finance processes.
• Act as the main point of contact between the finance department and the tech team, translating finance requirements into tech solutions.
• Contribute to the optimization of financial processes, always looking for ways to work smarter to enhance accuracy, speed, and effectiveness.
We believe that the ideal candidate:
• Has a positive mindset and likes moving at high speed together with others.
• Enjoys working with high volumes, high tempo, and in a dynamic environment.
• Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field.
• 1- 3 years of accounting experience.
• Work experience of accounting principles and financial analysis.
• Genuine passion for automation and working smarter.
• Experience with automation tools such as building macron, implementing RPA tools or usage of AI/Machine learning is a significant plus.
• Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to think creatively to find automation opportunities.
• Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
• Fluent in Swedish and English
What is in it for you?
Most of all, this is a fantastic opportunity to work for a category-defining company, with great values, and a business model that doesn't talk about sustainability - but rather uses sustainability as its foundation.
Apart from that, we offer:
• A career-defining role at an early-stage startup and an opportunity to grow and learn from knowledgeable co-workers
• We're a scale-up, which means we work smarter, not harder. Life-work balance still plays a vital role in creating long-lasting productivity and output
• A workplace that believes strength is found in diversity. We hire people regardless of background, education, experience, or gender
• Market competitive salary
We're fast, both in terms of car delivery and when it comes to growing our business. We have no plans to stop anytime soon; hopefully, this is where you come in! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Carla AB
(org.nr 559277-3492) Arbetsplats
Carla Kontakt
Sandra Palm sandra.palm@carla.se +46738048262 Jobbnummer
8129827