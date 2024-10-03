Accountant
2024-10-03
We are growing! We are now in the hunt for a Accountant within Senior Material to join our Finance team.
WHO ARE WE?
We work every day to electrify the world, for a greener future. Through a thin plastic film - more exactly a separator film - we make the lithium-ion battery durable and safe. It's one of the key components for the optimal functioning of the battery.
We were founded in 2003, originating in the tech-hub city of Shenzhen, China. Our business activities have been based on innovation since the outset.
Since 2021 we have established an European headquarter in Eskilstuna, Sweden! Here we will have one of Europe's most modern production plants that will be a major contributor in electrifying transportation. We have a exciting journey ahead of us and you now have the opportunity to be a part of this!
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Responsible for operating the SAP ERP system, specifically the financial (FI) and cost (CO) modules, to ensure all financial data is accurately reflected.
Responsible for reviewing the financial records related to AP and AR, ensuring that supplier and customer master data is regularly reviewed and updated.
Responsible for coordinating month-end reconciliations, ensuring that cash journals, bank transactions, and financial reports are accurate and up to date.
Responsible for collaborating with the production department to assist in the release of standard costs and supporting the creation of income and cost reports.
Responsible for liaising with the headquarters on cost management and sales pricing to ensure alignment with group financial goals.
Responsible for preparing production-related budgets and contributing to financial reporting for management review.
Responsible for assisting in the group audit process, except for bank coordination, credit financing, insurance, and cash management.
Job mandate
To ensure the accuracy and integrity of financial data and ensure compliance with accounting policies.
Authority to make suggestions related to costing management and financial reporting processes.
Authority to collaborate with other departments and head office to provide financial guidance and support budgeting activities.
Authority to participate in group audits and ensure the availability of necessary financial records.
Job competence requirements
Education level: Bachelor's degree and above in Accounting, Finance, or related field.
Required experience: Proven experience of accounting work or experience in the financial area.
Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
Ability to analyze and interpret data to make informed decisions.
Strong organizational and teamwork skills.
Ability to effectively manage multiple tasks and priorities.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-17
E-post: qian.lin@senioreurope.com
