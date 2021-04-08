Accountant (2 Positions) To Our Global Client In Gothenburg - JobBusters AB - Redovisningsekonomjobb i Göteborg

Company Description
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company. We are focused on white-collar workers and place great value on finding the right person for the right position. By being flexible, accessible and present in relation to customer, consultant and candidate, we aim to find our customers 'dream candidates and our candidates' dream jobs.

Job Description
We are now looking for two accountants to our global client in Gothenburg. You will be part of the Purchase to pay team (P2P). They are a relatively new team which has grown fast and consists of 15 team members.

Key accountabilities:
Follow up and secure payments on time for external and internal suppliers
Follow up and monitor of outsourced AP activities
Ensure the quality of supplier master data
Carrying out ad hoc and monthly analysis of AP processes
Perform AP closing and reporting activities

Our client is working mainly in SAP and Masterpiece but also in some local system. FOC will be handling purchase to pay activities for the countries Sweden, Norway, Denmark, UK, Finland, Netherlands within our client's finance operation center.

Qualifications
You are an experienced accountant with a degree in Business Administration/Accounting or similar working experience.
You have prior experience from working in different finance systems and as well MS Office, preferably SAP.
You are fluent in writing and speaking English. Other language is a benefit especially some of the Nordic countries' language.

Personal qualities
You are a teamplayer and a good problem solver.

Admission and Application
Full time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2021-09-30, with possible extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.