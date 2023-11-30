Accountant
Sysmex Astrego AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Uppsala Visa alla redovisningsekonomjobb i Uppsala
2023-11-30
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sysmex Astrego AB i Uppsala
, Nacka
eller i hela Sverige
At Sysmex Astrego we are driven by our mission to help in the global fight against antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and to shape the advancement of healthcare. We are committed to grow as a sustainable company creating social and economic value, and providing a greater sense of security among people and the society in which they live.
The Accountant will play an integral role in maintaining the financial health of our company. You will be part of making sure that the company transitions from a start up to scale up with good control of the numbers and support the department heads in growing a sound business, with as much bang for the bucks as possible. You will report to Head of Finance & Admin, working closely with other departments. We are a fast-paced, growing company, and this role is both hands-on and strategic.
Key responsibilities
Preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual financial reporting.
Full scope bookkeeping.
Delivering statutory as per required.
Balance sheet reconciliations with required level of documentation.
Coordinate with finance team to complete assigned tasks within deadlines.
Ensure compliance with company or government regulations.
Your profile
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Economics or Finance.
Hands-on experience in accounting.
Strong understanding of accounting and financial processes.
Knowledge of salaries, VAT and Tax.
Fluent in English and Swedish (both oral and written).
Excellent attention to detail; strong problem-solving skills and a methodical mindset.
Meritorious:
Professional Accounting Certification.
Experience from a similar position in the Life Science and/or R&D industry.
Why you should consider this opportunity
You will join a company that is on the bridge between start up and scale up phase. As we are on a growth journey there are great opportunities for professional development. As an integral part of our finance team, your versatile skills and expertise will be highly valuable.
Working with us
Sysmex Astrego is committed to creating an inclusive workplace that values diversity. Currently we have 17 nationalities represented in our teams; we focus on our staff and work actively to promote well-being and development.
Among other things we offer you:
competitive compensation package
wellness allowance
work-life balance.
We are dedicated to providing a workspace that appreciates and rewards effort and commitment. We understand our company as not solely being a workplace. Here we meet as the Sysmex Astrego community! To find out more about working with us: https://careers.sysmex-astrego.se/
Please note that this work is onsite at our office in Uppsala. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sysmex Astrego AB
(org.nr 559104-4671), https://vimeo.com/861701993/fdb972a209
Vallvägen 4 B (visa karta
)
756 51 UPPSALA Jobbnummer
8298940