Accountant
2023-09-26
Job Description
Our client is looking for a Accountant to the Swedish Account/Finance Department. In this assignment your tasks will include:
• Stock and inventory
• General ledger bookings
• Monthly and yearly end reporting and bookings
• Account reconciliations
Company Description
Our customer who operates in retail is a Swedish listed company. They have clear values regarding respect for the individual, strong faith in employees and teamwork. They have stores all over the world and a number of offices in Stockholm where you will be located.
Qualifications
• You have 3-5 years experience in the role as an Accountant.
• You have experience in year end and closing procedures.
• You have very good knowledge in Excel.
• You have experience in SAP.
• You are fluent in English, both written and spoken.
• Knowing Swedish is a plus.
When you join JobBusters
Personal qualities
To succeed in the role as a Accountant you are a team player. You have the ability to execute, prioritize and follow deadlines.
You also need to be able to handle fast paste during closing activities.
Salary
Salary, as agreed.
Admission and Application
Full time, office hours, with the possibilty to work remote 40%. Our client wishes to start as soon as prossible and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-03-31 with the possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client in Stockholm. Please submit your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews are ongoing. Ersättning
