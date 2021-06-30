Accountant - Scania Credit AB - Scania CV AB - Redovisningsekonomjobb i Södertälje
Accountant - Scania Credit AB
Scania CV AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Södertälje
2021-06-30
Accountant to Scania Credit AB
Scania Credit AB is a company part of Scania Credit Group, a Scania Financial Services business unit, serving customers, dealers and distributors in more than 20 different markets through established local leasing companies or cross border financing. The local leasing companies consist of both regulated and non-regulated companies and are placed in Södertälje, Ljubljana, Belgrade, Zagreb, Bucharest, Sofia and Kiev.
The Head Office/Market Support centre is based in Södertälje, supporting the local markets with governance, management, administration and systems. In the markets where we operate, Scania Credit Group is financing more than two thirds of Scania's sales. We are more than 120 dedicated professionals who manage a portfolio consisting of trucks, buses, coaches and trailers representing appr. 600 MEURO of assets.
Scania Credit Group operates in five regions: Black Sea, East Adriatic and CIS, Middle East and West Africa. In addition to this SCA is running Distributor Financing to non-captive distributors in Middle East and other parts of the world.
Job description
We are now looking for a new colleague to strengthen up our accounting team headed by the Finance Manager of Scania Credit AB.
The Finance department handles the financial aspects of the company, including financial reporting, financial control, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and financial reporting to local statutory bodies and to Head Office in Sweden. The department is also responsible for reporting accurate financial results to several stakeholders. As a part of the team you will be involved in all of these responsibilities in close cooperation with the Finance Manager.
The main responsibilities are:
Part of the Monthly/Quarterly/Year-end Group reporting closing process
Day to day accounting, incoming payments, reinvoicing of cost and reconciliations etc
Support and communicate with Back office and the markets
Intercompany process and monthly reconciliation
Accounting system ownership and development
Prepare and review bank payments
Taxes, WHT and VAT Reporting
Operating cost analysis
Annual report preparations
Assist in both internal and external audit procedures
Participate in process improvements within and outside the department
Supporting in ad-hoc requirements from both within department and external
Your profile
We believe you have a number of years' experience from hands on accounting. You have a fundamental understanding of the closing process and preparations of year end reports.
You are an open minded and dedicated person who is excited by challenges which include operations in growing markets and are not afraid of continuously changing circumstances to which you will need to adapt. Your "can-do" attitude and professional approach will be important in this role which offers you great opportunities to grow as a finance professional.
Your skills and formal qualifications should preferably include:
A degree in Finance, Economics or Business Administration
Experience from accounting and/or financial controlling, based on Swedish regulation
Experience in financial group reporting
Reporting of Swedish VAT, tax and annual reports
Experience and interest in how IT can be used to streamline accounting
Proficiency in Excel
Professional fluency in English (Swedish is also very welcome)
It would be beneficial if you have experience from:
A Financial Services company, preferably an international company
Microsoft Dynamics 365, HFM or Coreview
If you think you are the right person with the right profile for this opportunity, we look forward to your application!
We offer:
opportunities for growth in a dynamic and complex environment,
interesting challenges,
working for international company with highly skilled colleagues within a diverse team.
Additional information
For more information please contact Maila Hagström, tel. +46 70 081 31 51
Application
Your application should be in English and contain personal letter and CV.
Selections will be made on an ongoing basis throughout the application period.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-07
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Scania CV AB
Jobbnummer
5839644
