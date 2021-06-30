Accountant - Scania Credit AB - Scania CV AB - Redovisningsekonomjobb i Södertälje

Scania CV AB / Redovisningsekonomjobb / Södertälje2021-06-30Accountant to Scania Credit ABScania Credit AB is a company part of Scania Credit Group, a Scania Financial Services business unit, serving customers, dealers and distributors in more than 20 different markets through established local leasing companies or cross border financing. The local leasing companies consist of both regulated and non-regulated companies and are placed in Södertälje, Ljubljana, Belgrade, Zagreb, Bucharest, Sofia and Kiev.The Head Office/Market Support centre is based in Södertälje, supporting the local markets with governance, management, administration and systems. In the markets where we operate, Scania Credit Group is financing more than two thirds of Scania's sales. We are more than 120 dedicated professionals who manage a portfolio consisting of trucks, buses, coaches and trailers representing appr. 600 MEURO of assets.Scania Credit Group operates in five regions: Black Sea, East Adriatic and CIS, Middle East and West Africa. In addition to this SCA is running Distributor Financing to non-captive distributors in Middle East and other parts of the world.Job descriptionWe are now looking for a new colleague to strengthen up our accounting team headed by the Finance Manager of Scania Credit AB.The Finance department handles the financial aspects of the company, including financial reporting, financial control, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and financial reporting to local statutory bodies and to Head Office in Sweden. The department is also responsible for reporting accurate financial results to several stakeholders. As a part of the team you will be involved in all of these responsibilities in close cooperation with the Finance Manager.The main responsibilities are:Part of the Monthly/Quarterly/Year-end Group reporting closing processDay to day accounting, incoming payments, reinvoicing of cost and reconciliations etcSupport and communicate with Back office and the marketsIntercompany process and monthly reconciliationAccounting system ownership and developmentPrepare and review bank paymentsTaxes, WHT and VAT ReportingOperating cost analysisAnnual report preparationsAssist in both internal and external audit proceduresParticipate in process improvements within and outside the departmentSupporting in ad-hoc requirements from both within department and externalYour profileWe believe you have a number of years' experience from hands on accounting. You have a fundamental understanding of the closing process and preparations of year end reports.You are an open minded and dedicated person who is excited by challenges which include operations in growing markets and are not afraid of continuously changing circumstances to which you will need to adapt. Your "can-do" attitude and professional approach will be important in this role which offers you great opportunities to grow as a finance professional.Your skills and formal qualifications should preferably include:A degree in Finance, Economics or Business AdministrationExperience from accounting and/or financial controlling, based on Swedish regulationExperience in financial group reportingReporting of Swedish VAT, tax and annual reportsExperience and interest in how IT can be used to streamline accountingProficiency in ExcelProfessional fluency in English (Swedish is also very welcome)It would be beneficial if you have experience from:A Financial Services company, preferably an international companyMicrosoft Dynamics 365, HFM or CoreviewIf you think you are the right person with the right profile for this opportunity, we look forward to your application!We offer:opportunities for growth in a dynamic and complex environment,interesting challenges,working for international company with highly skilled colleagues within a diverse team.Additional informationFor more information please contact Maila Hagström, tel. +46 70 081 31 51ApplicationYour application should be in English and contain personal letter and CV.Selections will be made on an ongoing basis throughout the application period.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2021-06-30Enligt överenskommelse.Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-07Scania CV AB5839644