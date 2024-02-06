Accountant - Accounts Payable
Ab SKF / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Göteborg Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ab SKF i Göteborg
, Markaryd
, Karlstad
, Landskrona
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced accountant with great networking skills? Do you enjoy working in an innovative, multicultural, and hybrid environment? Do you want to be part of a highly engaged team with nice colleagues?
Then you could be our next...
Accountant - Accounts Payable
SKF has established a Finance Operations Center organization supporting all SKF units globally. We have an exciting future ahead of us towards a clear finance strategy roadmap. Finance will have a powerful role related to a lean, efficient, and digital environment, and we are aiming to be on the front line of the next generation of Business Finance.
The Finance Function at SKF in Gothenburg, Sweden, includes Order to Cash, Purchase to Pay, Record to Report, and Central Controlling processes. Our Sub-Finance Operations Center will support several countries in North Europe.
As the Purchase to Pay team, we are performing accounts payable activities for countries in the North EMEA region. We work in different finance applications depending on the unit, but the main companies use SAP.
Key responsibilities
Transfer of finance activities to FOC that today are performed locally in Finland
Perform invoice processing and payments
Support to business within the AP process
Work actively with backups within the team
Carrying out ad hoc and monthly analysis of AP processes
Have close collaboration with the Purchasing organization
Support in SAP implementation for the unit
Responsible for the reconciliation of GR/IR
Perform AP closing and reporting activities
Encourage and coordinate improvements and use SKF Business excellence as the tool to reach our future goals
Ensure the quality of master data about our suppliers from a financial point of view
Requirements
An experienced accountant with a degree in Business Administration/Accounting or similar working experience
Prior experience working in SAP as a finance system and solid skills in MS Office
Professional proficiency in English. Other languages are beneficial, especially some of our Nordic countries' languages
SKF is committed to creating a diverse environment, and we firmly believe that a diverse workforce is essential for our continued success. Therefore, we only focus on your experience, skills, and potential. Come as you are - just be yourself. #weareSKF
You will enjoy working here if
You are a collaborator and a purposeful action-taker. We work together as a team, and we will continue improving our processes. You need to be open-minded when it comes to change as we have an exciting journey ahead of us. To be suitable for this position, you need to be a good problem-solver and have great networking skills.
We offer
You will work in an innovative, multicultural, and hybrid environment, which is part of a large, successful organization with an excellent reputation.
You will work alongside some of the best and brightest in the industry with many opportunities to grow and build your career.
Some additional information
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden. Local contract in SKF Sverige AB.
You will report to the Manager of Purchase to Pay, who is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Sophie Pellmann Kanter, Junior Recruitment Expert EMEA at sophie.pellmann.kanter@skf.com
. Please note that we can't accept applications via email due to GDPR.
Candidates will hear from us shortly after the final application date. At SKF, we are committed to promoting fairness and inclusivity throughout our recruitment process. To achieve this, we may include assessments and verify the information in your application in compliance with country-specific laws and regulations. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the recruiter.
Is this you?
If the answer is yes, submit your application with your CV and cover letter no later than February 19, 2024.
Follow us on social media Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB SKF
(org.nr 556007-3495)
Sven Wingquists Gata 2 (visa karta
)
415 26 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8447240