Account Support Manager (Paternity Cover)
2023-11-24
Account
Support Manager - Paternity Cover
Contract: Fixed term, February - September 2024
Location: Göteborg (hybrid working)
Here at ROI,
we're experts at what we do; we team up with big names in the automotive
industry, helping them boost their sales, forge unbreakable customer
relationships, and revolutionise their businesses with cutting-edge tech. We're
currently seeking an Account Support Manager to fill a paternity leave cover.
This role is perfect if you have a flair for customer care, amazing
administration skills, strong commercial awareness, and if you have an
acute eye for detail.
What
you'll be doing:
Coordinating Volvo Cars' responses to tenders from major global
corporate customers.
Engaging with customers to ensure clarity on contract details and
deadlines.
Collaborating with Volvo Cars' fleet account teams globally to
optimise sales with major corporate customers.
Ensuring accurate and timely capture of essential information for
contract issuance and support terms to major customers.
Managing the calculation and submission of global fleet bonuses,
collaborating closely with Volvo's finance department.
Providing administrative support to Volvo Global Sales Managers,
addressing queries and requests promptly and efficiently.
Maintaining accuracy and hygiene in CRM systems and internal
assets.
Representing the Volvo brand professionally in all interactions.
What
we look for:
A keen eye for detail and excellent written skills (proficiency in
English is mandatory).
Understanding of typical tendering/procurement processes,
preferably on a continental or global basis.
Excellent communication and influencing skills, able to interact
confidently with internal and external stakeholders through various
channels.
Exceptional administrative skills, capable of working quickly and
accurately.
Strong IT skills, particularly in Excel and Word, and experience
with sales process/CRM or procurement bid systems.
Good business acumen with an understanding of B2B sales and/or
procurement processes; knowledge of the automotive industry, especially
corporate fleet, is beneficial.
Calm and friendly personality with the ability to remain composed
under pressure.
Organised, self-motivated, and personally accountable, with
effective planning and prioritisation skills.
Self-sufficient and focused, comfortable working remotely with team
members and client contacts based in Sweden.
Proficient in Microsoft Excel, with a working knowledge of Word and
PowerPoint.
If
this sounds like you, don't wait! Hit that "Apply" button to find out
