Account Manager within Europe & America for Berg Propulsion, Gothenburg
2023-05-10
Berg Propulsion is one of the world leading designers and producers of controllable pitch propellers. We deliver fully customized main propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters and maneuver systems. The company stand before exciting times with a transformation in the marine sector, where electrification and automation will be a key to fulfill the environmental requirements. With our vision "to make global shipping safe and sustainable" in focus we want to be a part of this journey, driving development of tomorrows solutions and contribute to a sustainable future for the industry.
We are looking for a sales representative to join our diverse and inclusive team at Berg Propulsion. The ideal candidate is a strong communicator with excellent sales skills and a passion for the marine industry.
About the role
The main responsibility for this role is to lead and execute our sales activities in the region Europe & Americas. This includes
Develop and execute a market & sales strategy for the areas assigned
Ensure that the targets of the individual business plan is met, or exceeded
Monitor and prioritize marketing activities for the area assigned
To develop and lead sales projects, negotiate contracts with large shipowners, builders & designers
Maintain close ties and connections with key decision makers for the relevant area and promote Berg as a leading system supplier.
What would be a suitable background for this position? To be successful you need to have good technical knowledge from shipbuilding. We expect you to have a college or university degree (probably within engineering) and +5 years experience in international sales & marketing, most preferably from the marine industry. You have to be fluent in English and if you speak another european language (spanish, portugese), that would be a great plus. You will be part of an international sales team and report to the General Manager for Europe & Americas. The position is located at the office in Hönö, Gothenburg.
About you
As a person we belive that you have good leadership and negotiations skills, and you are highly result oriented. Futhermore you have to be proactive, have a high level of businnes accumen and good logical skills. Working in a dynamic and custom oriented environment is where you thrive and deliver result. You have to be able to travel about 60-80 days per year.
What we offer
We offer you a fantastic work environment at the headquarters at Hönö/Öckerö. The office is located just by the waterfront, with the sea as the closest neighbour. We strongly belive that our employees are the core to our business success, so we have focus on employee wellness, team buildning, good benefits and other social activities. You will be part of a great team with colleagues from all over the world.
At Berg Propulsion, we valuate diversity and welcome candidates from all backgrounds!
Application
In this recruitment Berg Propulsion is working together with Jerrie AB. If you want to know more about the role, or the process, please contact recruiting consultant Martin Dahlberg +46 763-170741. Please send in your application at jerrie.se. Last day to apply is May 31. Don 't wait with your application, we interview on an ongoing basis!
