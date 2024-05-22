Account Manager to PS of Sweden
Sprio AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-05-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sprio AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
PS of Sweden strives to offer riders around the world the best equipment on the market, and they are proud that their products are chosen daily by leading professional riders. We are now looking for you who want to contribute to PS of Sweden's journey forward in the role as Account Manager!PS of Sweden believe in challenging current norms and looking at product design with new eyes. They are constantly exploring new ways to improve products. Driven by their passion for the sport and a desire for all riders to experience the difference that good equipment makes, they remain dedicated to designing innovative new products. The initial goal was to become the leading brand for anatomical bridles, but it didn't stop there. PS of Sweden now also strives to develop other anatomical equipment for horses, but also high-quality clothing that combines style, comfort and durability for riders.
About the positionIn the role as anAccount Manager, you will play a central role and contribute with your broad knowledge of horses. You will be part of a tight team and as an Account Manager you will look for and prospect new customers and be responsible for some existing customers in the form of presenting & selling in new collections. A new collection is released four times a year and the retailers are mostly located abroad in countries such as Germany and the Netherlands, so there will be a lot of travel in the service. In the role, you will also have the opportunity to participate in product development work. PS of Sweden works with specialist stores and it is therefore important that you have extensive knowledge and experience of equestrian sports and horses.
Your profile A business mind and the courage to take action
Competed in equestrian sports before
Broad knowledge of horses
Results-oriented and self-driven
Sales is somtething you have worked with and want to continue to develop in
A strong team player who dares to take place and contribute with their own thoughts and ideas
Fluent in english, both written and spoken. Meritorious with other language skills, primarily German, French and Swedish
To succeed in the position, we see that you are passionate about customer relations and always want to provide first-class service. You give and get energy in interaction with other people and are a team player who also enjoys taking your own initiatives. You have a self-confidence combined with humility and flexibility that allows you to make decisions that benefit all parties involved. You are quality conscious and have a positive attitude and are used to working at a high pace towards set goals.
You will be offered An opportunity to work in an expanding company
Regular team activities
Health care allowance
30 days of paid allowance
Dog-friendly office
The position is a full-time position and you will work from PS of Sweden's office in central Stockholm, Struegallerian. We attach great importance to personal qualities and interview continuously, submit your application today. Before employment, a background check is carried out. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sprio AB
(org.nr 559070-1800) Arbetsplats
Sprio Kontakt
Johanna Olson johanna.olson@sprio.se Jobbnummer
8699383