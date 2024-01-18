Account Manager To Abax Sweden
2024-01-18
Are you passionate about cultivating customer relationships and driving additional sales? Does the prospect of working with cutting-edge technology services captivate you? If so, keep reading for an exciting journey ahead!
ABAX is on the lookout for a dynamic and driven Account Manager to join our Swedish team based in Stockholm! Are you ready to embark on a journey with us? Join the adventure at ABAX!
In this role, you will work with your customer portfolios to ensure that customers derive the most value from our products and services. Your key responsibility will be to provide expert guidance on additional product sales and inclusive services. Through relationship-building and a deep understanding of ABAX's services, you will empower customers to enhance efficiency, save money, and gain control over their own cars, tools, and machines.
Some of the things you will be working on:
• Manage and develop own customer portfolio by proactively reaching out and driving additional sales efforts through phone and Teams meetings.
• Prioritize customer activities by effectively segmenting the customer base.
• Develop and strength customer relationships, by acting as a trusted advisor with key stakeholders.
• Proactively address churn indicators to prevent termination requests.
• Dealing with incoming termination requests and contract-related issues.
• Ensure excellent service standards and maintain high customer satisfaction in accordance with current department guidelines.
• Collaborate seamlessly with other ABAX departments for optimal results.
• Continuously inform and educate customers about new products and services.
What's in it for you?
At ABAX, we offer a growing and dynamic workspace with engaged and dedicated colleagues from all over the world. At ABAX, no two days are alike, and we offer a varied role with a lot of responsibility. With the right mindset, this role will challenge and allow you to keep developing your skills. We take pride in that ABAX workplaces are pleasant and designed for personal advancement and fulfillment.
Other benefits include:
We understand that a happy employee is a productive one. Therefore, we provide competitive benefits, flexible working hours (8-16), and a hybrid work setup. Your well-being is our priority, supported by private healthcare, insurance, and a yearly wellness contribution. Additionally, you'll have access to education through ABAX School, providing a comprehensive introduction to the position and ABAX as a company.
We believe you bring:
We are looking for you who enjoy being in dialogue with customers to provide the best possible support and experience!
• Several years of experience in similar roles with demonstrated results.
• You probably have previous experience of working with customer management.
• Preferably an interest in how technology and data can add value to various businesses.
• Good understanding of business and understands the value of developing existing customer portfolios.
• Strong commitment to delivering effective solutions and enjoys engaging with customers.
• Since you will be working towards the Swedish market, it is a requirement to speak and write freely in Swedish as well as English as our company language.
Nice-to-have:
Knowledge/experience in the SaaS and telematics industry.
Personal attributes:
We are looking for a person who recognizes themselves in our four values: enthusiastic, customer-centric, innovative, and sustainable. In this recruitment, we will place great emphasis on personal qualities. We are looking for you who find a strong driving force in working with sales and developing existing customer relationships. To fit into the role, we believe that it is an advantage to be a good problem solver, goal-oriented and to be triggered by achieving results. You have a good ability to drive your work forward, but in tasks where teamwork is necessary, you are always a team player. Since in this role you handle both upselling, renewal of agreements and terminations, you must also be fearless and used to negotiating.
Other qualities that will make you an extra good fit for this particular role:
• Communicative
• Confident
• Structured
• Flexible
Oher information:
• Start date: As soon as possible/as agreed.
• Work extent: Full time.
• Location: Stockholm.
Our hiring process:
1. We do look at your resume when some kind of experience is required but - early in our process we aim to do an objective screening with recruitment tests from our supplier Master.
2. Short interview on the phone or Teams to find out a little bit more about who you are and why you are interested in this position.
3. In-depth interview with one of our recruitment specialists and the hiring manager - focusing even more on who you are and also - what you know.
4. Second interview with hiring manager and the future leader one/or other stake holder, could be a team member for example - to get to know each other even better. At this stage, we might also have a case exercise - focusing on how you would to the work.
5. Digital reference check through our supplier RefApp.
6. Offer and celebration!
About ABAX:
By translating the customers' needs into advanced technology solutions, ABAX unlocks company data potential.
ABAX is one of the largest telematics companies in Europe with solutions for mileage claim, tool tracking, and equipment control with over 500 000 tracked units all over the world. In 2020 ABAX started a journey expanding into developing mobility data solutions entering new verticals like insurance and leasing being the preferred mobility data provider for the B2B industry on a wider scale. ABAX solutions help our customers run their businesses smarter and more sustainable, making it easy to improve efficiency, comply with legislation, and increase profitability.
We know happy employees equal happy customers, and we do our utmost to facilitate employee satisfaction, both in and out of work. We have around 300 employees spread across offices in nine countries. Our Headquarters and Tech Centre are situated in Larvik, on the southeast coast of Norway. Our values: Enthusiastic, Customer-centric, Innovative and Sustainable form the foundation of our daily work, every hour of every day. Ersättning
