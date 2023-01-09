Account Manager Resins
2023-01-09
AkzoNobel supply the sustainable and innovative paints and coatings that our customers, communities - and the environment - are increasingly relying on. That's why everything we do starts with People. Planet. Paint. Our world class portfolio of brands - including International, Interpon, Nordsjö and Sikkens - are trusted by customers around the globe. We're active in more than 150 countries and have set our sights on becoming the global industry leader. It's what you'd expect from a pioneering paints company that's committed to science-based targets and is taking genuine action to address globally relevant challenges and protect future generations.
AkzoNobel Adhesives in Kristinehamn has since 1962 developed, produced, marketed, and distributed wood adhesives and resin systems for furniture, flooring and constructions. AkzoNobel Adhesives is mainly a production site where employees work in various roles such as, process operators, logistics operators, service operators and supporting functions within R&D, Engineering, Quality and Customer Service. From the site in Kristinehamn adhesives and resins are delivered to customers all over the world. For more information, please go to www.woodadhesives.akzonobel.com
Do you want to work in a global and successful company that has had strong growth in recent years and with a continued focus on growing our business together with our customers in resins in the Nordic market? You will join a company that 2022 has been named Top Employee in Sweden. Are you a person wo enjoys creating relationships both internally and externally at different levels within the organization? With us you will work actively to develop business at several of the largest wood working industries. We are looking for a new passionate Account Manager Resins to AkzoNobel Adhesives.
Why should you work at AkzoNobel?
With us at AkzoNobel you are met by a warm and welcoming atmosphere, where we work together with a focus on innovation and sustainability, to achieve the goal of being a world leader in the colour industry. Diversity enriches our workplaces, and we work actively together with our employees to make them feel comfortable and develop. We work strategically to become a better employer. This result, among other things, in that we are appointed to one of Sweden's Career Companies and have received Top Employer certification 2022. We offer you an international working environment where you get to take on rewarding and challenging tasks that broaden your horizons and develop you in your role. You will work with competent and like-minded colleagues who share your attitude and enthusiasm. Welcome to us!
What you will do?
As Account Manager Resins you will lead and develop the Resins sales activities in Scandinavia and Balticum. Your main responsibilities are as follows:
• You will acquire new customers for resins and chemicals and manage existing accounts
• You will work with close cooperation with the site in Kristinehamn (e.g Production Manager, Process Engineer and Customer Service Support) for the demand plan and forecast for resins.
• You will prepare and execute sales budget and goals.
• Calculates and prepares prices and price formulas and to negotiate with customers.
• Manages margins for Resins sales in cooperation with the Sales Director Adhesives
• Secures commitment to and supervises an effective realization of plans and goals
• Develops the cooperation within Adhesives to better serve the customers
• Ensures constant improvement of quality
You have great opportunities to contribute and influence your work, and there is much in-house to offer in AkzoNobel.
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible. You will be offered a home office and preferable you live in/around Stockholm surrounding. You will report directly to Sales Director Adhesives & Resins EMEA placed in Austria.
Who you are?
As a person you can motivate and develop both customers and stake holders through professional, serious and direct communication. You demonstrate a strong commitment and great customer focus. You are highly analytical, confident with excellent communication skills at all levels. Also, you have great networking skills with different stakeholders across several functions. You thrive in a high pace international environment and have an easy time adapting to new situations that arise. In addition, we believe that you enjoy taking the initiative and performing high quality in what you deliver.
To be successful in this position it is preferable that you have a University degree in Engineering (Machine/Chemical or Wood), and previous experience in working in the wood industry or would be beneficial. In order for you to really thrive in this role, you need to feel confident working with large customer accounts, negotiations and agreement. We are using SAP, MS Office and Teams, among others. Since you work in an international arena you must be fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Your application
We welcome people from all different backgrounds who see sustainability, safety and innovation as important principles. If you have a passion for paint, take the plunge and submit your application already today for your chance to work together with us!
Since the manager is English speaking please write your application in English, others will be rejected. We do not accept applications via email or phone. We review the applications continuously.
For further information about the role, please contact, Sales Director Adhesives & Resins EMEA, +43 664 132 7151
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact Christina Borin, Talent Acquisition Lead Nordics, christina.borin@akzonobel.com
