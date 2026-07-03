Account Manager Orthotics & Prosthetics Norway
Otto Bock Scandinavia Aktiebolag / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Otto Bock Scandinavia Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Account Manager for Norway – welcome to Ottobock Scandinavia!
Join a global leader in health technology and help improve mobility and quality of life. In this role, you will work closely with healthcare professionals and drive growth in the Nordic market.
About us
Ottobock is a global leader in health technology, prosthetics, and orthotics, dedicated to improving quality of life and supporting mobility worldwide. As part of our Scandinavian sales team, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions and outstanding customer service to healthcare professionals and end users.
About the Role
As an Account Manager for Norway in the Scandinavian sales team you will play a role being responsible for managing existing customer relationships and acquiring new clients. The role includes supporting our customers with high-quality advice and technical expertise focusing on our neuro orthotic and prosthetic product segment, contributing to increased product knowledge and user satisfaction. You will work closely with various healthcare stakeholders, building strong connections across different sectors.
Our Offer
The position is a full time permanent position with placement in a home based office in Norway. Working hours are variable and travel within the Nordic region is part of the job. Start date is set by agreement.
We offer dynamic and developing work in an international environment with the opportunity to influence and shape the future market within O&P sector. You will become part of our Nordic sales team and have access to continuous training and professional development. You will report to our Sales manager for Ottobock Scandinavia. You will be provided with all the necessary tools, training, and support to succeed in your role.
About You
You have a CPO education or similar and preferably experience in sales. Previous experience for more than five years in the field of medical devices is advantageous. You are proactive, results-driven, and enjoy building strong relationships with clients and partners. You are based in Norway and comfortable with travel and thrive in an independent role while still being a valuable part of a collaborative team. You are fluent in English and Norwegian and have good computer skills.
You take independent responsibility for your tasks, thrive your own processes forward, and ensure they are completed. You work proactively and independently, translating ideas into practical actions. When problems arise, you focus your energy on finding solutions while keeping eyes on the goal. You are trustworthy and an outgoing as a person who easily build and maintain good customer relationships.
How to apply
Last day of application is 2026-08-16.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Frida Wassborn, Sales Manager, frida.wassborn@ottobock.se
.
The selection process is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the closing date.
Please visit our websites for more information: www.ottobock.se
We strive to be an inclusive workplace, free from discrimination regardless of where you work within our organization. We value diversity and encourage individuals to bring different experiences, ways of expression, and perspectives. Diversity fosters innovation, and we believe it strengthens both our corporate culture and our way of working.
We conduct standardized and equitable recruitment processes. All applicants are assessed fairly, without regard to gender, gender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, age, or any other characteristic protected by applicable law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7987834-2086139". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Otto Bock Scandinavia Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556107-7842), https://ottobock.teamtailor.com
Barks väg 7 (visa karta
)
170 73 SOLNA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Ottobock & Ottobock Care Jobbnummer
9992480