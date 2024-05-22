Account Manager New Business
2024-05-22
As an Account Manager New Business at findcourses, your primary responsibility is to drive new sales by actively engaging with potential client prospects. This involves initiating and nurturing relationships with prospective clients to understand their needs and offer relevant solutions from findcourses' portfolio of services. Your role focuses on expanding the client base and creating opportunities for growth through effective sales strategies and client engagement techniques.
Responsibilities
Prospecting, presenting, pitching, and closing new business in the UK market.
Developing a strong client portfolio and implementing practices for strategic growth.
Drive sales by phone, video conferences and through face-to-face meetings with clients.
Continuously reach monthly and half yearly sales targets.
Continuously use the systems and tools given to you by your manager to report and follow up on your sales activities.
Forecast and track key account metrics.
Responsible for the whole sales process - from prospecting to signing.
Contracts and supporting the economy in receiving final payment from clients.
Being a self starter and agood team player, always puts the team first.
Required competences:
Some experience in B2B sales preferred, but not necessary.
Proven ability to hit and exceed sales targets.
Ability in problem-solving and negotiation is preferable.
Experience in finding solutions based on client needs.
ExcellentEnglish language verbal and written communications skills (no Swedish required)
Educational level:
Sales related education.
Required Attributes
Professional, with a high work ethic that always aims to exceed expectations.
Passion for what you do and sees possibilities in everything.
Performance orientated that always strives to deliver on time - and in full.
Good communication and interpersonal skills.
Positive mindset.
Strong organizational skills.
An ability to see things from a different perspective and be innovative in the sense of developing both products, relationships, and yourself.
Strong sense of responsibility.
Our Company
At findcourses.com, (Powered by Keystone Educations Group) we are passionate about ensuring that the UK workforce is at the cutting edge of learning and innovation. That's why we've created a powerful, cost-free search engine allowing learners to find training courses for professional development from over 4,000 providers.
For training providers, we help you to increase your course enrollments with online marketing solutions that deliver high-quality leads and traffic straight to you. In addition to our search engine, we produce detailed reports and articles helping inform training buyers and providers on trends and best practices in the industry. Let us help you evolve!
Keystone is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are deeply committed to fostering an inclusive environment for all employees.
Do you want to join our family?
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-08
Keystone Education Group AB (org.nr 556652-1653), http://keg.com
Keystone Education Group
Sarpreet Singh sarpreet@keystoneacademic.com
8698869