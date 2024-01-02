Account Manager Kromasil Europe
At Nouryon, our global team of Changemakers takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
We are looking for team members who bring ideas forward, champion others and work together to do better. Does that sound like you?
About the job
Become our new Account Manager and take a key role in developing our business area within Kromasil.
In your future role as Account Manager you will
* Increase volume and profitability for assigned account(s)
* Deliver on the short- and long-term objectives
* Identify and develop business growth opportunities
* Have direct contact with customers in the field, representing Nouryon in a professional manner
* Provide accurate sales forecasts and update Arkieva and CRM with business information
* Find new customers and volumes quickly in case of loss of customer(s) "Lost and Found mentality"
* Keep customer satisfaction in times of supply chain related issues and keep on developing new business
We believe you bring
* Academic degree or equivalent in chemical engineering, bio-chemistry or chemistry.
* Experience in the field of Chromatography (preferred HPLC)
* > 5 years in international sales of products with high technical level of complexity, preferable in the Pharmaceutical Industry
* Excellent knowledge in English, oral and in writing.
We believe you are...
an individual with a strong ability to drive change. You are solution-oriented and possess strong negotiation and communication skills.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Good to know
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Sales Manager Kromasil Europe. This is a remote role.
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
We look forward to receiving your application!
We kindly ask our internal candidates to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
About Nouryon
We're looking for tomorrow's Changemakers, today.
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team of Changemakers in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Kai Peter Schütte, Sales Manager Kromasil Europe, kaipeter.schutte@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
#WeAreNouryon #Changemakers
