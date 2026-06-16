Account Manager Internship
Hey Sid AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-16
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About This Role
We're looking for an Account Manager Intern (4–6 months) who wants to learn modern B2B sales from the inside. The title for this position could also be "Sales Development Representative."
This internship is centered around outbound sales and meeting generation. You will help create pipeline for our senior Account Executives through cold calling, LinkedIn outreach, and email.
From day one, you will be exposed to real sales conversations, real prospects, and real revenue targets.
You'll start by supporting the sales team and booking meetings, gradually move into joining and learning from sales calls, and eventually run your own meetings and close deals.
This role is ideal if you want hands-on experience in B2B SaaS sales, outbound prospecting, and pipeline management, while working closely with experienced Account Executives.
What You'll Actually Do
Generate meetings for the sales team through outbound outreach.
You will:
Outbound Prospecting
Conduct cold calls to decision-makers at target companies.
Send personalized LinkedIn messages and connection requests.
Run targeted email outreach sequences.
Follow up consistently to convert prospects into booked meetings.
Meeting Generation
Book meetings for senior Account Executives.
Ensure meetings are well-qualified and relevant.
Maintain your pipeline and activities in HubSpot.
Sales Learning & Shadowing
Join meetings run by senior Account Executives.
Observe how discovery, demos, and closing conversations work.
Listen to recorded sales calls and provide feedback.
Your end goal: generate a steady flow of meetings and eventually close your own deals.
Your Learning & Onboarding Journey
We follow a structured ramp-up process to help you develop quickly.
Who You Are
Must-haves
Currently studying or recently graduated in business, sales, marketing, or a related field
Curious about B2B sales and SaaS
Comfortable speaking with new people
Highly motivated and resilient
Structured and able to manage your own activity
Strong communication skills in English and Swedish
Nice-to-haves
Experience in sales, outreach, or customer-facing roles
Experience with tools like HubSpot or any other CRM system
Interest in cold calling and outbound sales
Interest in B2B SaaS and modern GTM strategies
What You'll Get
At Hey Sid, you won't just observe sales, you'll actually do it.
You'll learn how modern SaaS sales works while contributing directly to pipeline and revenue.
We offer:
Hands-on experience in B2B SaaS sales
Direct coaching from experienced Account Executives
Exposure to real sales meetings and deals
Access to modern sales and AI tools
A fast-paced startup environment with steep learning
The opportunity to transition into a full-time Account Manager role
About Sid
Founded in 2024, Hey Sid is a next-generation, person-targeted advertising platform that helps B2B companies reach decision-makers with precision. We bring together audience identification, creativity, and campaign management into one streamlined flow, ensuring that every ad dollar reaches the right person.
As a young and fast-growing company, we're building an ambitious team that values ownership, creativity, and results. Joining us means the opportunity to have a real impact on both the business and your career growth. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hey Sid AB
(org.nr 559509-4458), https://www.heysid.com/ Jobbnummer
9967070