Account Manager / Industrial specialist
2024-04-18
We are looking for an Account Manager / Industrial Specialist to meet demand and growth from the market in northern parts of Sweden. We expand our team again and looking for an Account Manager to join Sales & Marketing department Front End Sales in Hitachi Energy. You will either be based in Sundsvall or Luleå. Join us and become part of our winning team, where the culture is open and transparent, and we all contribute and act as one team.
We are looking for a variety of people to join our team so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all the requirements.
Your responsibilities
As part of a sales team, you will be responsible for customer relations in your region, including marketing, sales, and budget management.
You will have a high ability to create and develop customer relationships is an essential part of your role, which requires a very high level of social competence to succeed.
You will Help drive the customer voices into our organization.
You will lead the account team in clarification meetings and negotiations.
You will lead customer meetings and propose appropriate technical solutions.
Include technical involvement for example digital solutions and new applications.
Prioritize customer care and responsiveness. Have a service mindset with a long-term commitment to assisting our clients.
Living core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a University Degree in Electrical Engineering
You have minimum 3 years of experience in sales with industry customers.
You have good experience in project sales and service sales.
Proven ability of balancing and coordinating multiple tasks simultaneously. You consider yourself a team player, with team management and leadership abilities.
You act in a way that builds trust with your customers and have good understanding of their business thanks to your experience and social skills.
Proficiency in both speech and writing in English and Swedish is required.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by 17/5-2024! Our selection process is continuous, and the position may be closed before the advertisement expires. So, if you are interested - don't delay, apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Martin Frodin, martin.frodin@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Jan Skogeby, +4610 7381642; Ledarna: Chister Fridlund, +46 107 382 912; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 730 700 120. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Hakan Kempel hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
977 75 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Lulea Jobbnummer
8620995