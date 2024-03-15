Account Manager for Products and Solutions
We have a new challenge for you. Are you ready?
You will join us as an Account Manager where you'll drive sales and customer satisfaction for our Products and Solutions customers in the Middle-East and Africa region, ranging from world leading brands, academic research institutions, marketing companies, the automotive industry and many many more!
You will be at the forefront of identifying new business opportunities, ensuring unparalleled support for our customers using eye tracking, and leveraging tools to streamline operations to deliver seamless experiences. Based out of either our UK or Stockholm office, you'll be part of a global environment where every day presents opportunities to make a real impact and succeed together.
Who we are
We are the global leader in eye tracking, a position we earned through our passion for technology and our ambition to create tech for a better future. Our journey began over 20 years ago when we delivered the world's first plug-and-play eye tracker. Since then, we've been on a mission to build technology that understands human attention and intent. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Tobii covers the global market with offices in Belgium, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Switzerland, Romania, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. Our diverse client roster includes carmakers, science labs, elite sports teams, UX design agencies, and many more. Our audience is fascinating, and our growth potential is huge!
This is how your normal day looks like:
Take full sales responsibility in the Middle-East and Africa region
Act as a brand evangelist for Tobii - build and maintain long-term relationships with key senior level decision makers and influencers for the assigned market and segment
Proactively identify and engage new business opportunities in your region
Ensure unparalled support for our customers, understand their needs, and bring in in-house expertise as needed
Leverage and maintain all efforts in supporting systems, i.e Salesforce
Maintain excellent relationships within the internal team and peer functions
Continuously work on a forward looking pipeline that meets or exceeds set goals
Track progress against agreed KPI's and adjust efforts as needed
Extensive customer visits and demonstrations according to travelling guidelines.
To succeed in this role, we would love you to have:
Solid experience in account management or sales in the Middle-East and Africa region
Solid experience in market or user research
Great presentation, planning and organizing skills
Demonstrate conceptual and an inquisitive approach
Genuine customer and people focus
Skilled in English language and local language for the region you are responsible for
A bachelor's or university degree
Experience with Zoom info, LinkedIn Sales Navigator and Salesforce is a bonus
Any additional languages are a plus
We are curious about you!
So let us know about your background, experiences and where you're heading. Please submit your CV/ resume or LinkedIn profile through our website.
Being a Tobiian
We believe in diversity and equal opportunity. At Tobii we want you to be yourself and we welcome applicants from all walks of life. It's all about passion, innovation and making things real. Each day is different here at Tobii, hopefully, this is something that motivates you! We want you to be comfortable at work, as long as you feel that's who you want to be. We're looking for a good personal fit and believe that diversity is the spice of life! Så ansöker du
